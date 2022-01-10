A passel of protesters lifted their voices in unison Friday afternoon in Acacia Park to call for repeal of the Pedestrian Access Act, which they say criminalizes vulnerable people in Colorado Springs. The 70 or so participants were sending a message especially to Mayor John Suthers, who recently said most residents support the city's new sit-lie law. "We are the people of Colorado Springs," they intoned in a chant led by Trygve Bundgaard, whose Coalition for Compassion and Action organized the event. "We will not be quiet anymore. We demand our elected officials hear us. We demand our mayor see us.