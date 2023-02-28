The Colorado Springs City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a new citywide master transportation plan that notably excludes studying the possibility of extending Constitution Avenue to Interstate 25.

In a win for hundreds of residents who have for months spoken against the extension, the city plans to instead develop a process to create a greenway and turn existing right of way along Constitution into a permanent part of the city's parks system.

"This is our chance to leave a legacy for Colorado Springs, to not have one more road which has any impact on homes next to it," said Councilman Dave Donelson, who made the separate motion not to study a traditional extension of the roadway following two hours of passionate testimony from nearly 30 residents opposed to it. Most live near the proposed study area.

Donelson's motion passed 7-2, with Councilmen Mike O'Malley and Wayne Williams opposed.

The approved master transportation plan, called ConnectCOS, was developed over the last three years and aims to promote safety for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and other types of transportation. It is Colorado Springs' first updated transportation master plan in 22 years, analyzing current needs and identifying investments and strategies officials should consider to improve safety and mobility across town. It also defines the city's transportation networks, project consultant Ted Ritschard with engineering firm Olsson told the council.

About 160 proposed projects are included in ConnectCOS, "individual actions" officials think the city should pursue over the next 20 years to improve movement across town, Ritschard has previously said.

Among them — and perhaps the most controversial — is a plan to study east-to-west mobility.

Before Tuesday that study would have, among other options such as extending Fillmore and Uintah streets, looked at whether extending Constitution Avenue to I-25 could alleviate traffic congestion across the city's east-to-west corridors, carrying thousands of cars as well as buses, bikes, motorized scooters and pedestrians.

Residents have been determined to keep the possible extension out of the transportation plan altogether. Neighbors have been fighting the idea of extending the roadway since 1969, said Tom Murawski, vice president of the 2400 Wood Avenue Homeowners Association.

On Tuesday, dozens of residents repeated concerns that extending the roadway would fracture established and historic neighborhoods in the area and protested the potential noise, traffic and pollution they said the extension could bring if more cars were allowed to traverse it.

Murawski said widening and extending Constitution would actually increase traffic in the long run — not alleviate it — because of the "induced demand" it would create.

"Rigorous research across decades confirms that new roads and added lanes attract more drivers and pretty soon congestion returns," Murawski said. "... Though the (extension) would ease congestion for a while, it would be only temporary. The harm to neighborhoods would be permanent from four lanes of vehicles belching fumes and noise by the thousands every day."

Residents recommended the city improve mobility by ensuring light signals across town operate more efficiently to better move traffic through, enhancing public transit and widening other east-to-west corridors.

"We don't have a traffic problem. Not yet," resident Melissa Williams said. "We have a reckless development problem and a car problem. Funding for this study would be far better utilized if (it) were reallocated to public transportation and mobility. A vibrant and sustainable city is not one where everyone has to drive a car to get around."

After voting against Donelson's motion, Councilman Williams said he supported the transportation master plan but was concerned that if the city didn't examine extending Constitution now the idea could be back on the table in another 20 years.

"If the goal is to make it so that this doesn't have to keep coming back up, how do you do that without a study that makes a final conclusion and is adopted by City Council? Because simply taking it out of the study doesn’t do anything for the future," he said.

Donelson said plans to create a greenway along the road will prevent Constitution from being extended.

Councilwoman Yolanda Avila, who is blind and uses public transit, encouraged residents to continue pushing for better public transportation. It's an issue she has repeatedly advocated for, she said Tuesday, and one she doesn't see many residents turning up to City Council meetings to support.

"I'm going to ask you to get more committed to transit, to bikes, to scooters, to walking … and really put your money where your mouth is, because I have been alone so much in this fight when it comes to transit," she said.