Santa’s helpers need help.

Colorado Springs organizations that collect toys to give to needy children for Christmas say they need toy donations and volunteer elves to ensure all kids in the community wake up to gifts under the tree this year.

“We’re having difficulties,” said Josselynne Bippus of the Bob Telmosse Foundation Christmas Giveaway.

The annual event, which began in 1983 out of a prank played on the late businessman Bob Telmosse, is trying to keep the spirit of giving alive in his name.

But the organization's normal volunteer force of 600 stands at fewer than 200 right now, Bippus said.

And of the $45,000 cash-donation goal, the organization has raised $15,500 as of Tuesday.

Leaders now are trying to figure out what components are doable, she said.

The popular no-questions-asked giveaway normally offers a wide selection of donated new or lightly used toys, bicycles, food, clothing and household items.

What’s known for sure is that the planned giveaway, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd., will include food bags from Care & Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and some donated toys. Children are allowed to pick out the toys they want.

Whether there will be enough bicycles to hand out to children is yet to be determined, Bippus said.

“We may have to modify,” she said. “Because of COVID fears, volunteers are down. Groups that normally sign up to provide, such as corporations, are trying to reduce their liability.”

Locations where donations may be dropped off also have decreased this year, she said, with businesses limiting the number of patrons due to pandemic concerns.

“It’s a whole new ball game, but we’re still going to try to make it a go,” Bippus said.

The event usually draws between 3,000 and 5,000 people in search of free items, she said. Last year, the drive handed out 1,000 bags of food and gift cards, in a drive-up format.

The local chapter of Toys for Tots, a nationwide Marine Corps program, is mirroring what other communities are seeing: they don’t have enough new unwrapped toys to distribute.

“We’re about a month behind schedule,” said Russ Miller, coordinator of the local campaign and national liaison.

Not only did the organization have a hard time finding a temporary location to set up shop in Colorado Springs this year, he said, but supply-chain problems have delayed donations.

“Toys we normally would have seen from corporations in mid-October are just now trickling in as we’re going into December,” Miller said.

“The donation boxes aren’t filling up as fast as they have in years past,” he said. “Normally, we’d be sending drivers out to empty boxes to keep them from overflowing. Not this year.”

Economists and retailers have warned shoppers it’s best to buy early due to slowdowns in the supply chain and labor shortages.

The picture is similar in other cities, Miller said, with donations to the Denver chapter running 50,000 children behind as of Tuesday, he said. That’s a stark contrast to previous drives.

“Last year, they had toys left over that they donated to Children’s Hospital Colorado,” Miller said.

Toys for Tots, started in 1947 by the Marine Corps in Los Angeles, locally distributes its collections to local churches, Title 1 schools and nonprofits with low-income clients. The organization assisted more than 23,000 children in El Paso County last year. Miller is expecting higher demand in coming weeks.

“One organization that requested assistance for 590 children last year upped it to 1,200 this year,” he said.

Toys for Tots anticipates requests for 40,000 local children, Miller said.

“It’s all about helping children have a good Christmas and empowering the parents to be able to see a smile of their kids’ face,” he said.

Christmas Unlimited volunteers work on its large-scale annual toy giveaway year-round, but in this 98th year of the event, the big push for donations started earlier than usual.

Instead of kicking off the week before Thanksgiving, this year’s appeal began Oct. 2 at local Safeway stores.

The decision proved to be prudent, said Executive Director Mike Tapia.

“We started early knowing there would be toy shortages and shipping issues, and the community is responding tremendously,” he said.

Christmas Unlimited provided toys for 7,200 needy children in 2019, which Tapia expects demand to surpass.

“The need is going to be greater with everything from the pandemic to employment issues,” he said.

Thus, more toys are still needed.

Applications from families wanting to receive toys are due on Friday. Toy distribution starts on Friday and runs through Dec. 23.

The organization fields applications from low-income families and assigns them a shopping day to pick out toys in a store-like environment for infants through 12-year-old boys and girls.

Children are asked to not accompany their parents, so children are surprised.

Christmas Unlimited got its start in 1923, when three Colorado Springs women started a makeshift toy repair station in a loft at Newton Lumber Yard. They called themselves the Mrs. Santa Claus Club, according to a Gazette Telegraph article dated Dec. 16, 1923.

The ladies “performed surgical operations on injured dolls” and sewed new clothes for them, painted sleds and put puzzles together. Four schoolboys fixed broken wagons, and other volunteers repaired picture books, according to the article.

The group handed out the refurbished toys to hundreds of families in need.

Today’s operation is the same concept, Tapia said, and relies on volunteers, which are in short supply now.

“It’s tough to get volunteers,” he said. “A lot of our volunteers were seniors. Some passed away. We do get volunteers from Fort Carson, but it’s a different time now, and it’s a struggle.”