A comment Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert left on an Instagram post of a Colorado Springs resident has led to an unexpected friendship and a new charitable venture that will play out on Sunday.
Hint: Look for the cleats he’ll be wearing in the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The shoes that will help Schobert dig in defensively will go on the auction block after the game ends.
Money raised will benefit Palmer Land Conservancy in Colorado Springs — Schobert’s pick for this year’s My Cause My Cleats fundraiser of the National Football League.
“I was blown away, but he’s a very thoughtful and generous guy, and really walks the walk when it comes to land conservancy,” said Ed Roberson, conservation director at Palmer Land Conservancy.
The nonprofit organization preserves land for outdoor recreation, scenic views and agricultural production.
Schobert said he will match public donations up to $10,000, for a total of at least $20,000.
“Every donation means a lot because it means what we’re doing means a lot to someone,” Roberson said. “Every dollar counts, and every dollar makes a difference in land conservation.”
This is the third year Schobert will participate in My Cause My Cleats, which raises money for charities of the players’ choice through auctioning off the custom cleats or having organizations display the shoes.
The NFL is “a real stickler” about its uniform policy and watches players for violations — like an untucked shirt — and levies fines, Schobert said.
But Week 13 in the season — what the organization bills as when players are clad in custom cleats and “wear their hearts on their feet” — is different, he said.
“It’s one week a year that players are allowed to express something that’s important to them, whether it’s conservation, education, gun violence, mental health, childhood hunger — there are lots of good causes,” Schobert said in a phone interview after Thursday's practice.
“I like the fact it’ll bring eyes to some of these causes, and I’m appreciative we’re able to use our platforms to get some positive messages across,” he said.
Schobert initially contacted Roberson in 2019, after listening to one of Roberson’s Mountain & Prairie podcasts.
The podcasts are a side project for Roberson and feature discussions with historians, ranchers and farmers, conservationists, artists, athletes and others talking about the historical and contemporary American West.
They’ve become popular, with about 10,000 Instagram followers that tune in and ranking No. 2 for viewership in its category.
Schobert wanted to recommend a book about Colorado rancher Pam Houston, which he thought Roberson might want to check out. So, he commented on Roberson’s Instagram account.
“I clicked on it to see who had sent it to me and was surprised to see it was Pro Bowler Joe Schobert,” Roberson said.
The pair chit-chatted virtually and discovered they had several common interests, including an appreciation for everything outdoors, raising young children and the desire to be a good father.
“He’s got this great position the NFL that he uses to really better himself,” Roberson said. “We talk a lot about books; he’s a fan of history, and he strikes me as an extremely thoughtful guy.”
They went hiking one time when Schobert was in Colorado. He said he owns a house in Douglas County, but in recent years, with playing for the Cleveland Browns, the Jacksonville Jaguars and now the Steelers, Schobert said he only comes to Colorado in the summers.
“Through the wild world of social media and the internet, I was able to connect with Ed and strike up a partnership for this year,” Schobert said, “and hopefully, through this game, we’re able to make a difference in southern Colorado.”
Many pro football players designate nationally based charities; no Denver Broncos team member selected a charity based in Colorado Springs, according to the list of recipients.
For previous My Cause My Cleats drives, Schobert donated and raised money for the Sherpa Education Fund, which helps build schools in the Himalayas, and the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, which protects Colorado’s 14,000-foot mountain peaks.
Schobert said he’s passionate about conservationism because he believes humans have a responsibility to preserve nature, wild lands, open spaces and landscape.
Schobert said he’s impressed with Palmer Land Conservancy’s values and work, and said Roberson seems to surround himself with the kind of people Schobert likes to support — those who love the American West and want to see its spirit live on.
“With all the global warming and natural resources and all the back and forth politically, it’s been a divisive topic, when it really shouldn’t be,” Schobert said.
“Our Earth is the only one we have, and we rely on natural resources to keep us going, which sometimes gets lost in the shuffle,” he said. “The best thing for us is to be mindful about the land we own and how we take care of it. That will benefit us in the long run.”
Said Roberson: “Just that Joe is willing to shine a spotlight on these important issues will pay dividends for years to come.”
Individuals will be able to bid on NFL players' cleats, but bidding won't be activated until after the game.
To see available items, go to nflauction.nfl.com and look for My Cause My Cleats under "Featured Causes."