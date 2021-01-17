Colorado Springs police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home early Sunday.
The missing child, Kenyon Dorsey, is 4-foot-11 and about 100 pounds with a blond, sandy afro and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, orange coat and black and yellow Nike Jordan shoes.
Kenyon was reported missing just before 3 a.m. from the 300 block of University Drive on the city’s southeast side.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 444-7000.
