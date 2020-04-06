Colorado Springs-based U.S. Northern Command said Sunday it's sending 1,000 Air Force and Navy medical providers to the New York City area over the next three days to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Donald Trump had said Saturday that military medical personnel would be sent to New York; the state, which has been hit the hardest in the U.S., had recorded more than 122,000 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning and nearly 4,200 deaths, according to national news media accounts.
"Approximately 300 of these uniformed medical providers will work from the Javits Center and the rest will deploy to other area locations to expand local medical capabilities in the war against COVID-19," Northern Command said in a news release.
Northern Command didn't specify what units will be called. But it's likely many of the troops will be from the New York national guard.