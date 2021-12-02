Four members of a Colorado Springs-based rope-jumping team were part of a group of more than 100 jumpers featured in the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City last week.
Lindsey and Kameel Sneij, Sierra Sargent and Connor Parker, of local jump team One Jump Ahead, performed as part of J.U.M.P., short for Jumpers United for Macy’s Parade. The rope-jumping group included athletes representing 33 teams from 26 states.
The Heartbeats, a team in Cleveland, Ohio, organized the group, which jumped continuously throughout the nearly 3-mile parade route as thousands of holiday revelers celebrated a return to in-person attendance at the parade. Last year’s spectacle was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When coordinator Pam Evans, who coaches the Heartbeats, got approval to assemble a team for the parade earlier this year, she solicited applications from hundreds of jump rope athletes across the country. She winnowed the list down to 120, choosing athletes that had the technical skill to perform certain rope tricks and the physical ability to jump along a 3-mile parade route.
“It’s a really hard thing to do, even for a good athlete,” said Ken Evans, Pam’s husband. “So we had to be selective. They had to be in top condition.”
Eight athletes were forced to drop out because of illness or injury, leaving the coaches with 112 jumpers.
Selectees were provided with a routine that they could use for practice in the months leading up to Thanksgiving, Evans said. But the real work would come during the two days before the event as more than 100 athletes, from various parts of the country, would be required to put in hours of labor to become a single, synchronous unit.
Team members arrived in New York City the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, but they didn’t have time to shop or see the sights. In two days they would be required to perform before thousands of in-person viewers, not to mention a television audience that would number in the tens of millions. As soon as they arrived in the Big Apple, it was time to go to work.
Evans likened the experience to assembling an all-star football team and getting the players to memorize a playbook in two days.
“There’s a concern with getting a group that size to gel in such a short time,” Evans said. “We had a lot to do, and not a lot of time to do it.”
The J.U.M.P. crew worked on their routines nearly nonstop for two days, according to Evans.
“We started at 8 a.m. and finished at 8 p.m.,” he said.
That’s a lot of jumping, and the Colorado Springs team members all agreed it took a jarring, painful toll on their lower bodies.
“We definitely iced ourselves up every night,” Kameel Sneij said.
Jumping rope is generally thought of as a playground activity, and performance jumpers make it look easy, but Thanksgiving was a physically taxing day for Linsdey Sneij and her crew. Starting in Central Park and winding through the city streets, the J.U.M.P. group jumped almost nonstop for 2.8 miles, all while wearing face coverings. CBS covered the team as they moved along the parade route among multiple floats, giant balloon characters, and marching bands. The route ended at Herald Square, where the team had to switch to a heavier rope and perform a routine for the NBC broadcast.
“It was torturous, but it was pleasantly torturous,” Kameel said. “I would gladly put myself through it again.”
“It was hard,” said Parker, 17. “But we had the crowd cheering us on, and I had my buddies right beside me the whole way. That’s what kept me going.”
The performance went off without a hitch, Evans said.
“They were fabulous,” he said of the J.U.M.P. team. “After 2.8 miles of jumping they were dog tired, but not one of the 112 jumpers had a miss that we saw on the CBS and NBC broadcasts. Those kids really stepped up.”
The One Jump Ahead crew, which lists about 40 members ranging from preschool age to late 50s, is scheduled to perform at the 38th annual Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs on Saturday.