As Ukraine emerges from the coldest winter months amid the ongoing Russian invasion, some Ukrainians have credited their lives to a nonprofit organization in Colorado Springs. Ukrainian refugee Yana Malyk championed Ukraine Power last year after the war forced her to flee her home in Luhansk.

The Gazette has covered Malyk’s grassroots nonprofit before, but her work is far from over.

“Thanks to … all the generators and all the heaters Ukraine Power has supplied to Ukraine, we were able to live through the winter,” said Yana Litvinova through a translator in a video call from Ukraine. She is the head of the Starobilsk military administration in the Luhansk region.

Litvinova was one of four Ukrainians who called into a video presentation at an event on April 12 at the Union Printers Home, which aimed to connect the Colorado Springs community with people on the ground in the war-torn county. The event was held in a cold, dark underground auditorium to mimic the experience of many Ukrainians in bomb shelters.

Beyond gratitude for power and heat, those on the ground appealed for funds to support other needs.

Nataliia Ponomarova, an English teacher who formerly taught Malyk and her daughters, shared via the video call that her school is operating remotely to teach around 500 children: 90 in occupied territories, 90 displaced and 300 refugees in other countries. Many of these students only have smartphones and struggle to access their education, Ponomarova said.

“As you can imagine, these kids are facing lots of problems as they were running very fast from their places. They didn’t have the chance to take all their gadgets with them,” she said. “As a teacher, I see every lesson the struggle.”

Malyk said she keeps track of needs and new needs in a list that gets updated based on conversations with those directly on the ground: Ukrainian leaders, who are also her friends.

As a successful Ukrainian businesswoman, Malyk brought her contacts and experience from the 2014 Russian invasion with her to the United States after weeks of being on the run with her family.

"We’re successful because we exactly know what they need because, you saw today, I have good friends and that was just four friends. I have a lot in Ukraine who tell me, they call me and tell me: ‘Yana, we need heaters, we need generators, we need lamps, we need power banks.'"

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

With funds raised since December 2022, Malyk and a Colorado Springs family hosting her and her two daughters have been able to send generators, space heaters, propane tanks and batteries to Ukraine — providing power to hubs that supply Wi-Fi and charging stations in areas like Luhansk that have gone dark since Russia’s invasion last year.

Marc Luckett, Ukraine Power treasurer and part of Malyk’s host family, said they exceeded their $10,000 goal for the Union Printers Home event by raising $13,000 to support ongoing needs in Ukraine.

The shipments of supplies into occupied territories, where Malyk is from and still has family, is facilitated by the Ukrainian military and police beyond the front lines where thousands are living in the cold and dark.

There have been around 5,000 missile attacks on civilian infrastructure since last year, but with sights on brighter days, Ukrainians are already looking forward to rebuilding cities, homes and lives taken by the war.

“The situation on the ground is difficult. … Nevertheless, we are starting to get prepared for the rebuilding of our region,” said governor of the Luhansk regional military administration, Oleksii Smirnov, via translator on April 12. “After the victory, we have to reconstruct the whole region because the whole region is destroyed totally and there is nothing left.”

Oleksandr Kolomijtsev is the head of the Department for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure in Dnepropetrovsk and another one of Malyk’s connections who spoke to supporters in Colorado from Ukraine last week. He said rebuilding Ukrainian infrastructure could be completed in two years with enough funding.

“By itself, Ukraine won’t be able to handle this to manage that, so we’re hoping that the whole world will help and together we’ll be able to recover,” he said via a translator during the video call.

While Malyk and her family have found a welcoming home in Colorado Springs and have a local Ukrainian community of around 100 people, she said they look forward to the day when they can return to their home.

"You every day want to come back home."