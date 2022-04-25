The Rev. Bob Bender couldn’t believe his eyes.
The offering plates at Cross Fellowship Church in Black Forest weren’t big enough to hold the copious amounts of cash and checks congregants placed in them on Easter Sunday.
“I’d never seen anything like it,” said Bender, the senior pastor.
The response to his call for a special collection to benefit relief efforts for war-embattled Ukrainians was significant, he said.
The 800 worshippers at the Black Forest location of the Southern Baptist church donated $61,000 in that single appeal.
“I was blown away,” Bender said. “This is way over and above what we normally take.”
A personal connection that ensures contributions are being directly funneled to a friend who has boots on the ground in Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian attack for two months, could be part of the reason for the generosity of his church and other churches in the Pikes Peak region.
Catholics in the Diocese of Colorado Springs’ 39 parishes and missions have given more than $485,000 to help Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland since the war started on Feb. 24, said diocesan spokeswoman Veronica Ambuul.
“We’ve made three wire transfers so far totaling $459,211.92, and we will send a fourth wire transfer of $25,888.13 later this week,” she said, adding that she’s unaware of any other special collection in the diocese that has raised that much money.
The Rev. Gregory Golyzniak, pastor of St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument, is seeing that the money buys clothing, medical supplies, three meals a day and children’s education for 300,000 families that have fled Ukraine and are staying in Poland.
The Monument priest, who was born and raised in Poland, is working with Caritas, which means charity in Latin, a confederation of 162 Catholic relief, development and social service organizations that help the poor and oppressed in 200 countries and territories worldwide.
The Colorado Springs diocese raised the highest amount from the Caritas chapter that Golyzniak belongs to, he said.
“I was surprised by the amount — it means people here really do care,” he said. “People are feeling there is a need, so they did provide.”
Golyzniak also contacted priests he knows in Poland to help a Monument parishioner’s mother, who lives in Ukraine, get to safety in Poland, and to wire $30,000 donated just by Monument congregants to priests to provide food, medicine and other supplies to Ukrainians near Lviv, by the border with Poland.
“By God’s providence the priests in Ukraine did find her mother, and she was able to get to Poland safely,” he said. “I said it from the pulpit — through helping each other, we helped one person be safe, and that’s amazing, how one person could be supported by us here in Monument.”
While praying about how this year’s annual special Easter collection should be used, Cross Fellowship's Bender said God led him to contact a longtime friend, Michael Gott, a fellow Southern Baptist preacher from Texas who’s been working in Poland and Ukraine for decades.
“He preached in Kyiv six weeks ago, in bomb shelters and subways, while bombs were falling,” Bender said.
Gott told Bender that $3,600 pays for a van-full of food, medicine and clothing, and $20,000 funds a large box car worth of such goods for refugees in eastern Poland and western Ukraine.
“My goal was to fill one box car,” Bender said. “What you see on TV is just the tip of the iceberg. People have just the clothes on their backs and no homes since their apartments were bombed.”
He approached his congregation the Sunday before Easter, telling them about his conversation with Gott.
“I had two checks of $4,000 even before the offering was taken,” he said.
But Bender said he’s always preached on the concept of seeing the world through the eyes of the poor and seizing the opportunity to meet the need.
People were listening.
“I tell people to trust in the Lord, and over the years, we’ve created a culture of generosity and of missions around the world,” Bender said. “All people need is a venue to express their compassion that touches their nerve and touches their hearts.”
Golyzniak of St. Peter Church said his relatives in Poland have taken in refugees, as have many other Polish residents.
“They are longing to get back to Ukraine — that’s their goal — they are basically very stressed out and live in fear all the time,” he said. “They are separated from their husbands, who stayed behind to fight, so even a simple thing like a fire siren feels like an attack from the enemy and triggers their emotions.”