Airports across the country are experiencing flight delays and cancellations following a computer outage, and Colorado Springs Municipal Airport is no exception.
Eleven out of the 24 flights scheduled to depart, and 10 out of 24 flights scheduled to arrive at the airport have been delayed.
The snowball of delays and cancellations nationwide was the result the Federal Aviation Administration issuing of a grounding order after a computer outage effected the necessary Notice to Air Missions System or NOTAMs.
NOTAMs alerts pilots of potential adverse flight impacts such as runway construction or potential weather hazards, and is necessary for pilots to fly safely.
The malfunction has impacted nearly all flights of passenger airlines and shippers. The FAA is currently working to restore the system.
We will provide updates as we receive more information.