The pipeline that’s churning out new affordable apartments and helping others stave off eviction is flowing freely in Colorado Springs, officials from the city’s community development division said Thursday, in recapping last year’s progress on its affordable and attainable housing plan.

“We have a lot of multifamily developers looking at Colorado Springs, and we’re excited about new home ownership opportunities, as we try to figure out more creative ways we can meet the needs,” said Katie Sunderlin, senior affordable housing coordinator.

Under its HomeCOS program, Colorado Springs counted 1,057 units of added rentals, provided home ownership opportunities and preserved housing units in 2022.

That’s less than the 1,117 units announced in 2021 but above the annual goal of 1,000 units that Mayor John Suthers set in 2018.

Numbers are based on tax credits awarded to developers, Sunderlin said, with the recognition that construction lags behind the planning process.

Currently, the city has assisted with 1,236 units under construction. Half of the eight multifamily projects in progress will be completed this year:

• The Creek at Cottonwood, a 258-unit workforce development site in northeast Colorado Springs, off East Woodmen Road

• The Commons, 50 permanent, supportive housing units for homeless families and individuals near The Citadel shopping center

• The Village at Solid Rock, 77 workforce units on church property in southeast Colorado Springs

• Academy Heights, 201 workforce units between East Fountain Boulevard and Airport Road in southeast Colorado Springs

Income qualifications for renters vary by project, Sunderlin said, ranging from 30% to 70% of the area median income.

The city and county have been criticized for lacking affordable housing, defined as not paying more than 30% of income on rent or a mortgage and utilities.

“That sets a ceiling on what you should be paying for your living expenses,” Sunderlin said.

For example, a family of four earning $46,000 a year should pay $1,151 in rent, maximum.

However, the average going rate for a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in the community last year was $1,514, according to a city analysis.

When people spend more than 30% of their earnings on housing, they have less money to spend on food, transportation, medical bills and other daily living expenses, Sunderlin said.

And then, “Your quality of life is really impacted,” she said. “That’s why it’s important to have affordable housing options.”

Housing affordability continues to be a problem for the community, she said, since wage increases haven’t kept pace with increasing housing costs.

The median price for buying a single-family home was $475,000 last year through November.

The area median income for a household of four was $96,100.

But none of nine jobs listed in the city’s analysis earned that annual amount. The two closest were dental hygienist and firefighter. The lowest-paid salary of food service worker, at $29,120 annually, qualifies for the highest amount of subsidized housing, with earnings just above 30% of the area median income.

Four other projects defined as workforce housing for people earning lower salaries, such as restaurant workers, law enforcement, teachers and other wage earners who can’t afford market-rate housing, are also in the works:

• InterQuest Ridge, a 240 garden-style apartment complex with 10 buildings in northern Colorado Springs, a Colorado Housing and Finance Authority project using low-income housing tax credits

• Copper Rose, 182 workforce units off Powers and Tutt boulevards

• Sumner House, 95 workforce units east of downtown

• Panorama Heights, 133 units in southeast Colorado Springs off Academy and Fountain boulevards, with assistance from Colorado Housing Finance Authority, city, county, Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority and Colorado Health Foundation

Upcoming projects awarded tax credits:

• Launchpad, 50 permanent, supportive housing units on city’s west side for homeless youth

• Artspace, 50 workforce units

• Bentley Commons, 192 workforce and veterans’ units

• Paloma Gardens, 125 units for low-income seniors

• Silver Key: 50 units for low-income seniors

Affordable housing projects normally rely on a combination of funding, from city, state and federal sources, grants, low-interest loans and private activity bonds and tax credits, Sunderlin said.

A new multifamily fee rebate program for fees and utilities that launched in the second quarter of last year also is incentivizing developers, she said.

The rebates amount to several hundred thousand dollars of nontaxpayer funds.

"The margins on affordable housing projects are so thin for developers that anything helps," Sunderlin said. "We want to continue to make it attractive for affordable housing developers to locate here."