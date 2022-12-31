The year 2022 was one of change as Colorado Springs-area residents navigated a "new normal" for the third consecutive year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a booming housing market that began to cool as the Federal Reserve drove up interest rates to fight rising inflation, a general election that saw both new and familiar faces stepping into office, and unprecedented homicides and fentanyl-related deaths.
New development continued across El Paso County this year as the community of about 738,000 people, according to figures from the U.S. Census Bureau, faced a housing crunch that saw a strong regional push to increase the number of available homes and bring in new business and jobs to the area. As some businesses closed or moved in 2022, it wasn't all bad as Colorado Springs also welcomed a gamut of new stores, restaurants, apartment complexes and the like.
Coloradans and others living in the West faced the aftermath of recent wildfires and the enduring megadrought plaguing the Colorado River, the primary source of water for some 40 million people. Conservation nonprofit American Rivers has said the Colorado is the most endangered river in the U.S., with its basin now at its driest period in 1,200 years.
The year of mourning was marked by calls for public safety and mental health reform as Colorado Springs faced a record number of homicides and the broader Pikes Peak region sought ways to battle an unprecedented number of fentanyl-related deaths.
The end of the year brought tears and heartache on a national scale as the Colorado Springs community grieved the Nov. 19 mass shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub Club Q in which five people were killed and nearly 20 others injured.
Here's a look back at the year:
JANUARY
• The Marshall fire: The fire ignited just before 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021 in Boulder County and destroyed nearly 1,000 structures by Jan. 2, making it the most destructive wildfire in state history. In all, the fire killed two people, scorched more than 6,000 acres and destroyed 1,156 homes and businesses. A year later, the Boulder County sheriff said the cause of the wildfire won't be revealed until at least early 2023.
• Colorado Springs City Council: Power shifted with the Jan. 14 appointment of Stephannie Fortune, who replaced Richard Skorman following his resignation. Fortune was a controversial pick because she moved into the district in November 2021. She announced later in the year she does not plan to run for the District 3 seat because she has been diagnosed with cancer.
• COVID-19: The omicron variant drove a huge spike in coronavirus cases in El Paso County beginning in January, hitting "stratospheric" levels in February. Court trials were suspended in El Paso and Teller counties over COVID concerns as hospitalizations surged across the state in early 2022, threatening hospital capacity — an issue exacerbated by widespread staff shortages — before cases waned again toward the summer months.
• Hotel Elegante: A Texas developer acquired the Hotel Elegante Conference & Event Center for $25 million as it looked to proceed with plans to turn Colorado Springs' second-largest hotel into nearly 500 apartments targeted at entry-level workers.
• Denver Broncos: The team announced the hiring of Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as the team's newest head coach, with hopes he could spark a stagnant offense and bring a new "energy" to the organization. Hackett was ultimately fired on Dec. 26, less than a year into his job as head coach, after Denver's worst loss of the season on Christmas Day, 51-14, to the Los Angeles Rams.
FEBRUARY
• Mass fentanyl-related deaths: District Attorney Brian Mason of the 17th Judicial District announced Feb. 21 that the deaths of five people whose bodies were found the day before in Commerce City appeared to be fentanyl-related. Early evidence at the scene suggested the deceased people thought they were taking cocaine when it was actually fentanyl, Mason reported. Through August, fentanyl would claim 462 lives in Colorado, according to figures from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
El Paso County Coroner and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Leon Kelly said in his annual investigative report for 2021, published in June, that the number of fentanyl-related deaths locally doubled for each of the past five years. In 2021, five accidental fentanyl-related deaths among children younger than age 18 surpassed the number of teen suicides last year, which fell from a record-tying high of 15 deaths in 2020 to only four deaths in 2021.
Across El Paso County, school districts held town halls to discuss the crisis and some districts, like Colorado Springs School District 11, made plans to equip middle schools with naloxone — commonly known as Narcan — to combat fentanyl overdoses. A Pikes Peak regional council tasked with setting policy for the distribution of more than $28 million in opioid settlement funds in July began outlining a two-year plan detailing how the money will be used to combat and treat opioid use in El Paso and Teller counties.
• Russia-Ukraine: "Russia launches full invasion," the top headline of The Gazette's Feb. 25 issue read. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, launching airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from three sides in a full-scale invasion that has since killed tens of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians to date. As the Biden administration moved forward on sanctions against Russia over its attack on Ukraine, Colorado politicians joined other world leaders in condemning Russia and Gov. Jared Polis announced his administration would also implement sanctions.
MARCH
• Russell Wilson in Denver: The Broncos made a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson to be the team's next quarterback, sending multiple draft picks and three players to the Seattle Seahawks.
• School boards: Ideological debate continued among increasingly politicized school boards throughout the year, including in Colorado Springs' District 11 when the Board of Education announced in early March a "mutual separation agreement" between Superintendent Michael Thomas and the district. New school board members elected in November 2021 had expressed doubts and concerns during their campaigns about the district's equity efforts. Among Thomas' chief goals when he took over as superintendent in July 2018 was to address equity.
APRIL
• Space Symposium: The largest convention held annually in Colorado Springs returned to The Broadmoor, drawing more than 10,000 people from around the world to the four-day event during which Colorado Gov. Jared Polis touted the state's new aerospace branding campaign, the U.S. Mint unveiled a Sally Ride quarter and where NASA personnel, company executives and leaders of foreign space agencies stressed that the future of human space exploration depends on commercial space operations. The event returned in August 2021 after a 2 ½-year absence triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a hybrid online and in-person event that attracted about two-thirds of its regular attendance. This year's event was the first since 2019 to return to the symposium's typical attendance levels.
• Equity department dissolved: Amid ongoing ideological debate, the District 11 school board voted during an April 6 work session to allow funding for the district's equity department to sunset, effectively dissolving the department. The decision came amid a nationwide debate over equity in schools.
• Possible new concert venue: Officials announced a proposed $40 million, 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater called The Sunset planned for Colorado Springs' north side, where it would offer concertgoers a state-of-the-art venue in an open-air setting akin to Red Rocks and Fiddler's Green near Denver. But some nearby residents oppose what has become a controversial project. They fear obtrusive noise filtering into their homes and backyards from the outdoor venue, concert-goers parking in their neighborhoods and increased traffic on event nights. The city Planning Commission's endorsement of the project has been appealed to the City Council, which is scheduled to consider the amphitheater proposal in January.
• Police report: The Colorado Springs Police Department released the results of a report that found Black arrestees are 36% more likely to have force used against them and Hispanic arrestees are 20% more likely. The report also found that police officers would like to see greater training around use of force.
MAY
• Campaign finance law charges: The Colorado Secretary of State's Office asked El Paso County Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer to rectify alleged campaign violations over donations they received from a Colorado Springs nonprofit. Both women, who were reelected Nov. 8 to their respective seats on the Board of El Paso County Commissioners, were ultimately cleared in the case. The nonprofit, Colorado Springs Forward, was ordered to pay a $1,000 penalty after the deputy secretary of state in October found the organization had violated state campaign finance laws when it made the donations to Williams and Bremer in the fall of 2021.
• Gas prices: By late spring, gas prices in Colorado Springs began to spike from the average $3.30 a gallon for regular unleaded because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a tight supply of oil and a strong demand on the part of workers who had resumed their job commutes and tourists who began traveling again in the wake of improved COVID-19 numbers. In mid-May, average pump prices in the Springs jumped to more than $4 a gallon, showed figures from GasBuddy.com, the online gas price tracker. In June, prices surged toward $5 a gallon. They fell just shy of that mark, yet still reached a record high of $4.947 a gallon June 19, according to GasBuddy. Since then, global crude oil prices have fallen steadily, and pump prices have followed. A few days before Christmas, average prices for a gallon of unleaded regular had plummeted to $2.703 — their lowest in Colorado Springs since March 2021.
JUNE
• The Colorado Springs Police Department, in conjunction with the FBI, Pueblo Police Department and United States Marshals Service, served several search warrants in a "multimillion dollar criminal organization" investigation against Top Dollar Pawn, which has locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Top Dollar Pawn and four co-defendants — Daria Mauro, Walt Mauro, Mischa Jargowsky and Jack Jargowsky — are accused of 29 charges, including pattern of racketeering and 27 separate charges of money laundering in a more than four-year-long money laundering scheme investigators say resulted in the transfer of more than $1.3 million in stolen goods.
• New Broncos owners: The Denver Broncos announced that Walmart heir Rob Walton, along with Walmart board of directors Chairman Greg Penner — Walton's son-in-law — reached an agreement with the Pat Bowlen Trust to purchase the team for $4.65 billion, a U.S. sports franchise record.
• Elections and infighting: Intense infighting in the El Paso County Republican Party ahead of the June 28 primaries and in the leadup to the Nov. 8 General Election dominated headlines this year. Some defeated El Paso County candidates proposed a return to hand counting ballots in El Paso County and other changes to elections. Candidates who questioned the outcome of elections were soundly defeated in El Paso County and across the state.
• Stanley Cup champs: The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup, defeating back-to-back champions Tampa Bay Lightning in six games, topped with a 2-1 win on June 26. The Avalanche's third Stanley Cup came after three straight seasons of second-round exits.
• Roe v. Wade: The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark legislation that protected the right to an abortion. In April, two months ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, the Colorado Legislature passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act to codify a person's "fundamental right" to choose to continue or end a pregnancy.
JULY
• Election complaint: Tenth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner announced he will head an investigation into a complaint alleging Joe Roybal, the El Paso County undersheriff and sheriff elect, violated Colorado election law when he allowed a shooting range owner in February to offer a discount to people who signed a petition to get Roybal onto the Republican primary ballot. About three weeks later, Chostner announced he would not pursue charges of election bribery against Roybal because he did not believe a jury would convict him "of an activity that had no actual impact on (his) ability to get on the ballot, and for which an untimely complaint was made." Roybal would go on to win his bid to be the county's next sheriff in the Nov. 8 general election.
• Monkeypox: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment identified the first case of monkeypox in El Paso County. Colorado health officials began administering doses of the monkeypox vaccine to at-risk men amid a shift in the state's and nation's response to the virus. Data indicated cases in Colorado and elsewhere had primarily been among gay men, bisexual men, and men who'd had sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners within a two-week period.
AUGUST
• Sister city: The city of Kranj, Slovenia joined cities from Greece, Japan, Mexico, Australia, Kyrgyzstan and Taiwan as the seventh sister city to Colorado Springs on Aug. 1. Kranj continued a tradition that began in 1962, when Colorado Springs partnered with Fujiyoshida, Japan, a relationship that has been maintained.
• Election recounts: El Paso County on Aug. 3 completed discretionary recounts in four Republican primary election races and the June 28 outcome remained the same, officials said. Unsuccessful GOP candidates for a slew of state and county offices sued El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman and Secretary of State Jena Griswold in El Paso and Denver district courts to stop the recount, alleging El Paso County used "unreliable" voting machines to conduct it. Judges in both district courts ultimately dismissed both cases.
• Beer (and more) here: Applejack Wine & Spirits, a larger retailer based out of metro Denver, opened in Colorado Springs' east side at the First & Main Town Center retail complex.
• In with the 'Old': Attracted by Colorado Springs' growth, Portland, Ore.-based Old Spaghetti Factory opened its doors Aug. 22 at the First & Main Town Center east of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle on Colorado Springs' east side. It is The Old Spaghetti Factory's second Colorado restaurant, adding to a location in Westminster.
• A new name: Pikes Peak Community College kicked off its 2022-2023 academic year under a new name, officially becoming Pikes Peak State College the first day of its fall semester. It was the college's second name change since its inception in 1968, when it was called El Paso County Community College. President Lance Bolton said the name change reflects the school's intent to add to its slate of four-year degrees and eliminate the stigma that is often attached to a community college education.
• Enticing new business: The city and Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC announced they are partnering on a new $3 million financial incentives program they hope will help entice new and existing businesses to add high-paying jobs in the Springs. The Deal Closing Fund, as the program is called, is designed to close the deal with employers by giving them an extra incentive to choose Colorado Springs over cities in other states that the employers also are considering as a location to add jobs. Employers who qualify for the Deal Closing Fund could receive direct cash awards of $1,000 to $5,000 per net new job they add in the Springs, under the program's guidelines.
SEPTEMBER
• Goodbye to a longtime favorite: Sept. 2 was the last time Lydia Martinez served her Colorado Springs customers their favorite Mexican dishes from the kitchen of the family-owned Vallejo's Mexican Restaurant she opened downtown with her mother in 1962.
• Downtown is booming: The Downtown Partnership held its 25th annual breakfast Sept. 23 to highlight new achievements in Colorado Springs' civic area. Thousands of apartments have been built, are under construction or are on the drawing board after downtown supporters clamored for decades for more housing; new restaurants, hotels and entertainment concepts have flocked to the area; and high-profile venues such as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Weidner Field are attracting thousands of people to downtown.
"It's a time to reflect both on our recent past and all that has been accomplished downtown," Susan Edmondson, the Downtown Partnership's president and CEO, said of the group's annual breakfast.
• Pleading our case: As a final decision still loomed, Colorado lawmakers made their final pleas in late September to retain U.S. Space Command headquarters and its 1,400 airmen in Colorado Springs after the Government Accountability Office said in a June report that a Trump administration's decision to uproot the command and move it to Huntsville, Ala. lacked credibility and transparency. The Department of the Air Force has still not issued its decision on whether the base will stay at Peterson Space Force Base or if it will move to Alabama, but a decision is possible in early 2023.
• Honoring the past at AFA: The Air Force Academy's new $41 million visitor center will bear the name of the academy's first graduate, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Bradley C. Hosmer. Family members, academy officials, graduates and supporters celebrated Hosmer during a dedication ceremony at the visitor center's future site on Sept. 30.
OCTOBER
• Silver Star Medal: In an Oct. 4 ceremony at Fort Carson, Harold Nelson — believed to be Colorado's oldest WWII veteran at 107 years old — received the Silver Star Medal he spent decades fighting to receive after he earned it for gallantry during combat in the war. Nelson, a Denver resident, was among the oldest of his fellows when he entered service in 1941, at age 26, the first person in Nebraska drafted into the Army, said his daughter, Carolee Soden of Grand Junction. A two-time recipient of the Purple Heart, he was among just seven members of his company to make it home from the war, said Soden.
• City annexation debate: In mid-October the Colorado Springs City Council informally weighed a proposal to annex 3,200 acres southeast of the city that could be transformed into neighborhoods with as many as 9,500 homes. The proposed community known as Amara could need up to 3,500 acre-feet of water annually once it's completely built out. Later in October, the Colorado Springs Utilities board, whose members are also members of City Council, heard a proposed ordinance that would require Utilities to have 130% of the water required to serve existing demand and the projected demand from undeveloped land asking to be annexed. The council ultimately pushed back the hearing on the controversial Amara annexation, which could happen in January or February. The vote on the annexation could now happen after the city and Colorado Springs Utilities vote on the proposed water rule at meetings on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24.
• CC's block plan criticized: Members of a Colorado College student group advocated for wide-ranging change on campus to improve mental health amid three student deaths in recent months. The college saw two confirmed student suicides in April and May, and a third student died in the late summer. Some students blame the school's block plan, a schedule where students dive deeply into one class for three-and-a-half weeks, get a four-and-a-half day break and do it all over. They said the plan exacerbates stress and creates more anxiety. As of early October, nearly 900 students, parents and alumni had signed a petition calling for a study of the block plan's effects on mental health.
• Food hall demise: Tejon Eatery & Bar, the food hall that opened in downtown Colorado Springs in 2021, closed. The eatery faced high labor costs and never seemed to catch on with customers, its operations manager said.
NOVEMBER
• Widespread illness: Medical professionals and public health officials announced an intense start to the respiratory season as flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 cases increased across the state. The state fought unprecedented and concerning numbers of children being hospitalized for RSV. Coupled with the start of flu season and rising COVID-19 cases, the Children's Hospital Colorado System in early November handled record volumes of patients in emergency departments and inpatient units, officials said.
• Pot vote: Colorado Springs voters rejected recreational marijuana sales during the November election, while voters in Palmer Lake and Cripple Creek embraced them. The Palmer Lake Board of Trustees backed recreational sales as a way to generate what they said was badly needed town revenue, while the Cripple Creek and Colorado Springs councils opposed legalizing sales, saying they could harm their cities in the long-term.
• Election season: Voters in El Paso County elected a slew of Republicans, many of them familiar faces, to new county offices in the Nov. 8 General Election. Voters in Monument and Palmer Lake also elected new mayors and town councilmembers, and voters in El Paso County and Colorado Springs approved for the second time the 10-year extension of the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority's 1-cent sales tax that funds regional and multimodal road projects.
• District 49 in the spotlight: Amid calls for board members to resign and with a raucous crowd in attendance, the District 49 school board on Nov. 11 solidified its ban on "critical race theory," a graduate-level concept not typically taught in K-12 schools. The board voted unanimously to ban teaching the academic concept, bolstering a 2021 resolution believed to have made D-49 the first district in Colorado to approve such a ban.
• Club Q tragedy: Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Daniel Davis Aston and Derrick Rump were killed, and nearly 20 others injured, in a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub late Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs. Richard Fierro, a 45-year-old Army veteran who was at the nightclub with family and friends — including Vance, his daughter's boyfriend — and another club patron were able to subdue the shooter inside the building. The accused shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, faces more than 300 charges in the crime, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 86 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 48 counts of bias motivated crime.
DECEMBER
• District 20 decisions: Amid ongoing debate of LGBTQ+ issues in schools and in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Club Q, the Academy School District 20 school board in early December chose not to consider a community member's proposal that the district set up a separate campus for LGBTQ+ students. The board also adopted a resolution that will keep a challenged book — "Steal This Country: A Handbook for Resistance, Persistence, and Fixing Almost Everything" by Alexandra Styron — on shelves in the Chinook Trail Middle School library by requiring parental approval before it is checked out. Styron's book discusses civil disobedience and teenage activism, according to its description, and delves into issues including climate change, racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights.
• Dos Dos is here: Fast-casual restaurant Dos Dos, offering Mexican cuisine and launched by the owners of Dos Santos Tacos, opened in a former Subway sandwich space in downtown Colorado Springs.
• Major wind: High wind speeds ripped through Colorado in the first days of December, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Pueblo reported that the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs.
• He's gone: The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after less than a year in Denver. He lasted only 15 games, posting a 4-11 record. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner announced the decision Dec. 26, the day after Denver's worst loss of the season, a 51-14 loss on Christmas Day to the Los Angeles Rams. Special teams coach Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry were also fired. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg was named the interim head coach for Denver's final two games against the Chiefs and Chargers.
• More jobs coming: Colorado Springs announced two major economic development coups in the final days of December. Entegris, a Massachusetts-based global supplier of electronic materials that support the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, plans to spend up to $600 million to build what it calls "a manufacturing center of excellence" on Colorado Springs' northwest side that could add as many as 600 jobs over the next several years. Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC President and CEO Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer said the expansion could mean a nearly $2.5 billion local impact over the next five years. Entegris has a longtime presence in the Springs.
Additionally, Zivaro, a Denver-based information and technology company that serves government and national defense partners, said it would bring more than 300 jobs to the Springs as part of a local expansion. Officials said the move is part of the company’s mission to start a new business unit that will work to update the Space Command and Control (C2) program, a software-intensive effort to develop a system that gathers data from space and ground-based sensors and sends the information to a data storehouse.