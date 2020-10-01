Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold asked national media Thursday not to report results or make projections on election night — an unprecedented request — while Gov. Jared Polis told The Gazette he "strongly" disagrees with the notion.
Several hours later, Griswold walked back her initial Twitter thread, stating that a previous tweet had been "misinterpreted" and that she subsequently edited a tweet.
While her initial thread requested that media not make projections or announce results on election night, her edited tweet, posted several hours later, only called on the media to refrain from declaring a presidential winner or loser "until the millions of outstanding mail ballots are counted."
"Attention national media executives: Our democracy cannot be held hostage to a ratings rate," Griswold, a Democrat, initially tweeted Thursday afternoon. "If you care about our democracy, you will protect it."
The country is "in the middle of a pandemic and the president of the United States has telegraphed that he may claim victory on election night, even when millions of ballots will not have been counted," she added. "This is no normal election. A record number of Americans will be voting by mail. We need an unprecedented plan for the media for how they will cover an unprecedented election.”
In a statement late Thursday regarding the initial thread, Polis said he opposed Griswold's request.
“I strongly disagree with this notion," said Polis, also a Democrat. "I have a tremendous amount of faith in the incredible, safe and secure Colorado election system. Our election officers have a duty to be transparent and report the results as they’re available, and I encourage every person to vote no matter their political affiliation.”
President Trump has made no secret of his disdain for mail-in voting, claiming that the process facilitates voter fraud.
“Mail ballots, they cheat,” Trump said Tuesday afternoon, The New York Times reported. “Mail ballots are very dangerous for this country because of cheaters. They go collect them. They are fraudulent in many cases."
Gazette news partner 9News and Gazette reporters O'Dell Isaac and Ernest Luning contributed to this report.