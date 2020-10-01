Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold asked national media Thursday not to report results or make projections on election night — an unprecedented request — while Gov. Jared Polis told The Gazette he "strongly" disagreed with the notion.
Several hours later, Griswold walked back her initial thread, stating that a previous tweet had been "misinterpreted" and that she subsequently edited a tweet. Shortly before midnight, she issued an emailed apology for the statement.
While her initial thread requested that media not make projections or announce results on election night, her edited tweet, posted several hours later, only called on the media to refrain from declaring a presidential winner or loser "until the millions of outstanding mail ballots are counted."
"Attention national media executives: Our democracy cannot be held hostage to a ratings rate," Griswold, a Democrat, initially tweeted Thursday afternoon. "If you care about our democracy, you will protect it."
The country is "in the middle of a pandemic and the president of the United States has telegraphed that he may claim victory on election night, even when millions of ballots will not have been counted," she added. "This is no normal election. A record number of Americans will be voting by mail. We need an unprecedented plan for the media for how they will cover an unprecedented election.”
In a statement late Thursday regarding the initial thread, Polis said he opposed Griswold's request.
“I strongly disagree with this notion," said Polis, also a Democrat. "I have a tremendous amount of faith in the incredible, safe and secure Colorado election system. Our election officers have a duty to be transparent and report the results as they’re available, and I encourage every person to vote no matter their political affiliation.”
After Gov. Polis made his statement, Griswold issued an apology.
"I would like to apologize for a tweet I put out earlier tonight," Griswold said in a statement shortly before 11 p.m. "It was confusing, and the point I was trying to make was made inartfully.
"My attention was to draw attention to the fact that other states across the nation are drastically adopting new voting procedures, and it is critically important that these changes be taken into account in election night reporting. Unlike Colorado, some states may not be able to process ballots until Election Day or after.
"A free press is a key pillar of our democracy, and I have full confidence the media will handle this professionally and accurately."
Gazette news partner 9News and Gazette reporters O'Dell Isaac and Ernest Luning contributed to this report.