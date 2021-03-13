A snowstorm that rolled into Colorado early Saturday morning dropped several inches of snow in the Pikes Peak region and across the state—and more was expected in a second wave of snow expected overnight into Sunday.
As of 10 p.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs had seen 1.5 inches. Five inches was reported in Black Forest, 2 inches was reported in Manitou Springs, 2.8 inches was reported in Falcon, 6 inches was reported in Monument, and both Security and Fountain had seen an inch of snow by Saturday night.
Here's a look at more snow totals in Colorado, as reported by the National Weather Service:
Arvada - 2.7 inches
Aspen Springs - 6.1 inches
Aurora - 2.1 inches
Barr Lake -7 inches
Berthoud - 4.5 inches
Black Forest - 5 inches
Boulder -3.9 inches
Castle Rock - 3 inches
Colorado Springs - 1.5 inches
Denver - 3.3 inches
DIA - 4.5 inches
Echo Lake - 6 inches
Edgewater - 2 inches
Elizabeth - 3.3 inches
Estes Park 3.3 inches
Evergreen - 3.5 inches
Falcon - 2.8 inches
Florrisant - 1.1 inches
Fort Collins - 3 inches
Fountain - 1 inch
Foxfield - 3.5 inches
Genesee - 6 inches
Lone Tree - 2.9 inches
Loveland - 3.4 inches
Manitou Springs - 2 inches
Maysville - 9 inches
Meeker Park - 5 inches
Monument - 6 inches
Nederland - 8 inches
Peterson Air Force Base - 3 inches
Ponderosa Park - 3 inches
Rye - 7 inches
Security - 1 inch
Westcliffe - 6 inches
Weston Pass - 9 inches