Colorado's unprecedented ski season is set to kick off in an unlikely place.
Wolf Creek plans to run lifts starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, said Davey Pitcher of the family-owned ski area on the pass above Pagosa Springs.
On Monday evening as snow continued to fall, he said 22 inches had piled up at mid-mountain, with another couple of inches at the highest elevations — the kind of accumulation celebrated in the state's central Rockies, where wildfires have raged in the past few weeks.
"Colorado needed it badly," Pitcher said. "We're hoping the firefighters got some relief. And we're ready to celebrate winter."
As of Monday evening, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland ski areas, the perennial winners of the race to kick off the season, had yet to announce their openings.
In what has been a drought-plagued year, this will be Colorado's latest start to skiing since 2015, when Loveland hosted the first guests of the season on Oct. 29. That was the latest opening in at least 20 years.
Claiming the most natural snowfall across Colorado ski country but without the snowmaking technology of counterparts, Wolf Creek has previously had opening-day bragging rights once in the past 10 years, in 2018.
Pitcher said the Treasure, Bonanza and Nova lifts will be operating Wednesday, serving a variety of groomed trails. To avoid contact at the window, he encouraged pre-purchasing at the ski area's website. Early-season passes for adults are posted for $58.
The start to skiing comes as Colorado experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases — what experts have warned is another wave, following a spring that saw a forced end to ski business.
Earlier this month, Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment issued operating guidelines for the industry. State officials have called on ski areas to work closely with their local public health agencies.
At Wolf Creek, the plan shutters all amenities and accommodations except for bathrooms, where automated disinfectant will be sprayed and cleaning is scheduled for every hour. Without dining, guests are encouraged to bring their own lunch. Gear rentals will not be available, nor will lessons.
"Just skiing like the old pioneer days," Pitcher said.
State guidelines further require social distancing, mask-wearing and lift loading with only members of a related party.
While a festive spirit typically accompanies the first day of the ski season, Pitcher expected a subdued party this time. "Nice and mellow" is how he envisioned it.
"And, you know, people have a good time and be with their families," he said, "and then go home and have a beer and toast the first day of the year."