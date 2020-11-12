The number of new coronavirus cases in Colorado skyrocketed by nearly 1,200 Thursday to 4,591 — the state's largest single-day rise since the global health crisis began.
The presence of the virus in the state is such that contact tracing is no longer possible for all cases, said aid Eric France, the state's chief medical officer, at a virtual news conference Thursday, likening the virus' rapid spread to a coal train barreling through the state.
"We all have to do what we can with what we have today," he said.
"Certainly, what's on my mind is the day when ICU capacity is overwhelmed, and I would have to activate a potential crisis plan of care for hospitals," he added, referencing a state plan that would guide hospitals in determining who should receive treatment in case of a resource shortage.
Measures state and local governments are taking to quell the rise in cases of the sometimes deadly virus are "really all about preventing a terrible time when triage might have to happen in our hospitals," he said.
If the virus continues growing unabated, that plan will need to be activated in December, when hospital capacity is expected to be exceeded, he added.
He asked reporters to imagine a time when both he and they were hospitalized — he due to a car accident, and reporters due to COVID-19.
"Decisions will have to be made about which of us gets the ICU bed," he said.
On Thursday France reported nearly 5,200 new cases, though slightly more than 600 of those cases were from a past date.
A potentially realistic, best-case scenario might entail a slow of growth next week, followed by a plateau, France said.
He'd like to see the virus' spread in Colorado begin to drop next week but isn't sure that's realistic, he said, adding that it took about 19 days to see a slow in the virus' growth rate after the state locked down last spring.
As of Wednesday, nearly 12% of Coloradans tested for the virus have been positive, more than double the 5% maximum recommended by the World Health Organization for communities to reopen.
On Thursday, ICU bed usage was at 85% of capacity. Adult ventilator use continued to hover around 40%.
The state is working with the Colorado Hospital Association to balance patient load among facilities and increase capacity at hospitals, said Kevin Klein, director of the state's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Use of surge facilities is a "very last resort" that would, as he put it, drain an overflowing bathtub.
The state has three alternative care sites that could be ready in two to four weeks, and daily briefings are being held that monitor hospital capacity, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.