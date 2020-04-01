Colorado Public Radio has shifted two of its Colorado Springs stations to its independent music format after taking over management of KRCC-FM from Colorado College earlier this year.
The Denver-based nonprofit acquired 1490 AM and 102.1 FM in 2017 and had used them to broadcast its news format from National Public Radio and other providers Colorado Springs. That programming is now broadcast on KRCC. CPR broadcasts its "Indie 102.3" format in Denver and Fort Collins. The format "elevates Colorado-based music, musicians and experiences," according to the CPR website.
Jodi Gersh, CPR's senior vice president of marketing and engagement, said that "adding Indie is not a replacement for KRCC music, but rather another music option for the community."