WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge police officer discovered "I can't breathe" had been written on his packaging after purchasing a meal at a local Chipotle restaurant, something the department called "upsetting" in a statement Friday confirming the interaction.
Wheat Ridge Police Department spokesperson Sara Spaulding said while the food didn't appear tampered with, "officers believed [it] was targeting them in a negative way."
"This has been an upsetting incident for that officer and for our entire department," Spaulding said, adding that the action was "an inappropriate way for an individual to voice those opinions."
Spaudling said the police department is working with Chipotle store management "with the hope of finding common ground on which to gain a mutual understanding and respect for our differences."
