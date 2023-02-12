Condolences flowed in from across the state over the weekend following the Fountain Police Department's announcement that Officer Julian Becerra, 35, died on Saturday from injuries sustained in a fall earlier this month.

Mayor John Suthers: "My deepest condolences to the family of (Officer Becerra) and all of his friends and colleagues."

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn: "I am saddened by the tragic loss of Fountain Police K-9 Officer and Air Force veteran Julian Becerra who succumbed to his injuries tonight after falling from a bridge in Colorado Springs during an on-duty pursuit. Officer Becerra died a hero, protecting his community. I ask all of Colorado and the nation to pray for our law enforcement officers and their families."

State Rep. Ryan Armagost: “Thank you for your sacrifice in keeping your community safe. My heart goes out to your family and the Fountain Police Department.”

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office: “The men and women of the EPSO grieve with our brothers & sisters of the Fountain PD at the tragic loss of Officer Julian Becerra. Officer Becerra honorably served with our Office. Blue Family, take care of each other as we keep Officer Becerra’s family in our thoughts & prayers.”

Aurora Pollice Department: "We mourn with Officer Julian Becerra's family, friends and the men and women of the Fountain Police Department. We have the watch from here sir. Rest Easy."

Littleton Police Department: “The Littleton Colorado Police Department stands with our brothers and sisters in blue honoring and remembering the life of Officer Julian Becerra. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the entire Fountain Community.”

Boulder Police Department: “Our hearts go out to the Fountain Police Department, the Fountain community, and especially to the family and friends of Officer Julian Becerra, who succumbed to injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023. We have the watch from here.”

Westminster Police Department: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Julian Becerras family, friends and the men and women of the Fountain Police Department. Rest easy Sir!”

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: “Our @dcsheriff family mourns the loss of Officer Julian Becerra. A young man in the prime of his life. Our hearts go out to his family and the Fountain Police Department.”