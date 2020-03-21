A Colorado National Guard soldier who tested positive for novel coronavirus is being housed at the state National Guard's 168th Regional Training Institute on Fort Carson, Fort Carson officials said in a release Saturday.
The National Guard soldier is a man in his 30s from Douglas County, according to release from the Colorado National Guard.
The National Guard's 168th Regional Training Institute, where the solider is being housed, is located outside of the living and work areas of soldiers, civilians, and family members at Fort Carson.
The Colorado National Guard soldier is in "good spirits," and will not need to be hospitalized. He'll remain in isolation, according to Fort Caron's news release.
"We are working with our total Army partners in a unified effort, and will follow risk-based measures consistent with guidance from the Department of Defense and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," Saturday's statement said. "We remain committed to the health protection of our Fort Carson community while maintaining readiness and the ability to defend the nation."
The announcement comes two days after a testing center at Evans Army Community Hospital opened to provide screening, testing and treatment for Department of Defense ID card-holders with coronavirus symptoms.
Earlier in the week, the Mountain Post announced that 500 Fort Carson residents were quarantined, with eight in isolation. Many of the quarantined are soldiers and family members who were skiing this past weekend and have been placed under quarantine as a precaution, according to Col. Eric Edwards, commander of Evans Army Community Hospital.