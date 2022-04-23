A Colorado man who set himself on fire in front of the United States Supreme Court building Friday has died, according to the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.
Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder died Saturday.
Emergency medical crews were called to the Supreme Court around 6:30 p.m. Friday after Bruce set himself on fire outside the building, He was airlifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Park Service helicopter lands on steps of Supreme Court after man tries to set himself on fire pic.twitter.com/jVEsgvEyas— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022