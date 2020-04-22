Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The briefing from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion is schedule to begin at 1:30.
On Tuesday, Polis told Colorado's 178 public school district superintendents that they should “prepare for the possibility” of not returning to in-person instruction until January 2021.
Polis announced Monday that Colorado will shift from a virtual honor-system lockdown, which the governor said was necessary but psychologically and economically harmful, to a "safer at home" mode, which will look much the same but allow freer movement for all. However, the general public will still be encouraged to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Here's a timeline of what to expect.
