Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The briefing from the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion is schedule to begin at 1:30.
On Tuesday, Polis told Colorado's 178 public school district superintendents that they should “prepare for the possibility” of not returning to in-person instruction until January 2021.
Polis announced Monday that Colorado will shift from a virtual honor-system lockdown, which the governor said was necessary but psychologically and economically harmful, to a "safer at home" mode, which will look much the same but allow freer movement for all. However, the general public will still be encouraged to stay home unless absolutely necessary. Here's a timeline of what to expect.
Here's what Polis spoke about Wednesday:
- More than 500 Coloradans have died of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, Polis said.
- "Safer at Home" means Coloradans need to "continue to limit our social interactions to the greatest extent possible to just individuals in your household," the governor said. The stay-at-home order is set to expire Sunday.
Polis encouraged residents to continue wearing face masks while outside. No gatherings larger than 10 people are allowed, he said. Social distancing measures are still in place. Public openings will be "phased," he added.
- The "Safer at Home" phase is still "not a vacation," Polis said, reiterating a warning he gave when the stay-at-home order was issued. "This is a pandemic."
- The governor likened the phased opening to ski terms: "We're on the bunny hill right now," he said. "We're not doing blue runs or blacks or double blacks. We're keeping it gradual here and when we're ready for this challenge, we're going to do it and we're not going to fall down and hurt ourselves."
"I'm doing this to make a point," Polis said. "We need to manage our expectations and manage our behavior in the coming months."
He added that if people don't adhere to the social distancing behaviors, Colorado may have to "go back to the bunny hill."
- The governor went over best practices for general business owners as their facilities gradually reopen. He recommended employees maintain the 6 foot distance that helps implement social distancing, adding a temperature monitoring system and telecommuting for employees who can.
- Specific best practices guidelines for businesses such as retail, offices and salons are on the way, the governor said.
- "I know everyone's chomping at the bit, but we need to get this right if it's going to be successful," Polis said.
"We would never classify this as some kind of grand reopening ..." the governor said. "We're not going back to how we lived in January and taking all this for granted. We would be on an exponential curve; There'd be tens of thousands of fatalities in a very short period of time."
"That day will come," Polis added, but not in the near future.
The state will be moving into a "partially relaxed social distancing" phase and will "pursue aggressive case detection and isolation," a PowerPoint slide behind the governor said.
- Testing is not the only way to "solve this," Polis said. The lack of available testing early into the coronavirus' detection in Colorado was a hot topic of media coverage, he added.
Social distancing, wearing face masks and protecting the most vulnerable are other important aspects to fighting the virus, he said.
- About 150,000 tests are arriving in Colorado by the end of the week, the governor said. He added that 20,000 swabs just arrived for the state and 150,000 more are expected by mid-May.
The state is partnering with Colorado State University to expand testing for workers at skilled nursing facilities who are treating the most vulnerable, Polis said. As of Tuesday, there were 119 outbreaks — more than two infections at one place — at long-term care facilities across the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
- Colorado needs to maintain sustainable, high levels of social distancing after the order is lifted, the governor said. Seniors and vulnerable populations need to maintain even higher levels of distancing, he said.
Each intervention, such as testing, containment, wearing face masks and social distancing, alone does not keep Colorado below hospital capacity, Polis said.
"We need to make sure that we're moving forward in a way that we're meeting these goals and we're able to further relax things and allow for a more sustainable enjoyment of life, more people to earn a living," Polis said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.