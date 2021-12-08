For the second consecutive year, Colorado Gives Day drew record contributions.
The 12th annual online fundraiser, held during the 24-hour period that began at midnight Tuesday, brought in $54.4 million.
That tops the $50 million donors contributed last year.
Statewide, 97% of the nonprofits that signed up to benefit from the event, or 3,063 nonprofits, collectively amassed 215,864 donations.
That left 88 nonprofits with no donations during the drive.
“We are blown away and humbled by the generosity shown to Colorado nonprofits,” Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation said in a news release. “Coloradans recognize and appreciate the value our nonprofits give in helping everyone in our community thrive.”
This year's exact amount raised was $54,409,297; last year's was $50,050,610.
2020 saw unprecedented levels of giving, and some philanthropy analysts predicted the trend would continue, with many charities counting on year-end donations to help move them out of the pandemic. Several Colorado Springs organizations that give toys away at Christmas said last week that they are in dire need of toys and volunteers this year.
Categories of participating organizations encompassed the gamut — arts and culture, physical and mental health, education programs, equity causes, animal welfare and other types of charities and services.
The category receiving the most donations was the same as last year — human services — with organizations netting 36,330 donations totaling $11.2 million, according to Community First Foundation, which created the event.
It didn’t take long for a continuous ticker feed to start turning rapidly, which continued throughout the day. The first two donations came in at 12:01:29 am Tuesday, one to the Denver Dumb Friends League and one to 9Health Fair, organizers reported.
The final two donations were logged at 12:00:01 a.m. Wednesday to The Hudson Gardens and Event Center and Boy Scouts of America, Denver Area Council.
Donors represented 10 countries and all 50 states, along with Puerto Rico, Armed Forces Europe, Armed Forces Pacific and Federated States of Micronesia.
Many organizations use the money for general operating funds.
FirstBank has been the corporate partner of Colorado Gives Day since it started, providing cash prizes, event support, incentive fund contributions and paid advertising.
Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $361 million since it launched in 2010, making it among the most successful giving days in the nation, according to the Community First Foundation.
The global GivingTuesday, held this year on Nov. 30, also set records, with giving in the United States alone totaling $2.7 billion — a 9% increase compared to GivingTuesday 2020, and a 37% increase since 2019.