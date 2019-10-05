HOW TO PRESERVE ASPEN LEAVES HOW TO PRESERVE ASPEN LEAVES 1. Gather leaves on a sunny day, after the dew has dried. Choose leaves with no blemishes. 2. Press your leaves shortly after gathering, before they dry out. 3. Place leaves between two layers of paper towels and then press them between two large books. Repeat this, depending on the number of leaves you have gathered. 4. Stack the books with the leaves pressed between. 5. After two days, change the paper towels and restack the books, allowing the leaves to press another five to eight days. 6. Mount the dried leaves in a photo album or between acetate or cellophane sheets.

FALL PHOTO TIPS FALL PHOTO TIPS • Use the light at sunrise and sunset to backlight the trees and help you catch sunlight glittering on the leaves. • Use blue sky with some white or gray clouds for contrast. • Use a tripod. Be patient. • Try close-ups of leaves and bark.

DID YOU KNOW? Aspens make up about 20 percent of Colorado’s forests and usually are found between 6,900 feet and 10,500 feet in elevation.

Areas Here are a few suggestions for areas to explore: Pikes Peak region • If a long road trip is out of the question, stay local and enjoy the drive up Old Stage Road in southwest Colorado Springs, an old logging route with a rich history and a wealth of aspens. Four-wheel drive is a plus, but passenger vehicles will be able to make it a good distance. To get there: From Interstate 25 south of downtown, take exit 138, Circle Drive. Go west and Circle Drive will become Lake Avenue. At The Broadmoor hotel, take the traffic circle onto Lake Circle, which becomes Portales Road. Veer right onto Mirada Road, which wraps to the west, becoming West Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, then Old Stage Road. • Find another great drive on Mount Herman Road in Monument. Take Interstate 25 north to exit 161. Go west and follow Second Street through town. Head south on Mitchell Road and take a right onto Mount Herman Road at Dirty Woman Park. Take the well-maintained dirt road to the top of Mount Herman. Within a few hours’ drive: • Few will forget an autumn tour of the Highway of Legends Scenic Byway in southern Colorado, though getting there will be a time investment. Head south on I-25 to Walsenburg, then head west on U.S. 160 and branch off on Colorado 12 at La Veta. The 82-mile route will return you to I-25. • Enjoy the lovely route between Breckenridge and South Park via Boreas Pass at 11,492 feet. Take Forest Service Road 33 from U.S. 285 at Como in Park County or Boreas Pass Road in Breckenridge. • For another classic, head to Kebler Pass near Crested Butte. Head west out of Crested Butte over County Road 12, an improved dirt road, and be surrounded by aspens and breathtaking vistas. At Colorado 133, you can head north toward McClure Pass for more or return the way you came. For a shorter day, stick to Colorado 135 between Crested Butte and Gunnison. • Independence Pass, one of Colorado’s higher paved roads, provides sweeping views of aspens. Colorado 82 is normally open until Nov. 1 but could be closed early because of weather.