Toothy smiles are now allowed in Colorado driver license photos on a trial basis, according to Gazette news partner 9News.

The Colorado Department of Revenue confirmed details of a memo forwarded to Next with Kyle Clark by an employee from the state Department of Motor Vehicles, 9News reported. The memo states that as of Feb. 23, DMV employees can allow people to smile in their photographs with open lips and visible teeth, 9News said.

According to 9News, the memo said staff can "allow, but not promote" smiling this way.

"'Unnatural' expressions, such as those intended for comedic effect are not permitted," 9News reported the note said.

Grins were allowed before, but smiles had to be subtle to ensure licenses satisfied REAL ID standards. REAL IDs are state IDs acceptable under federal standards. Photos without big smiles are thought to be easier for facial identification to understand, according to 9News.

Colorado is now testing whether big smiles in photos will potentially impact REAL ID compliance, 9News said.