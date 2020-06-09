Amid a global pandemic, nary a professional sport has emerged unscathed.
In cycling, many races have been canceled or postponed. The sport’s premier event, the Tour de France, has been pushed back two months as officials try to figure out how to engineer a safe race with a COVID-19 backdrop.
It’s no different in the Rocky Mountains.
Organizers of the Colorado Classic, billed as the top women’s stage race in North America, on Tuesday announced that they intend to press forward with this summer’s event, but with a revised format and pending the necessary approvals from state and county health departments.
“An event cancellation or postponement was explored, but as a last resort,” Lucy Diaz, CEO of RPM Events Group, said in a news release. “And while it would be the easiest thing to do, we feel a strong commitment and promise to the athletes, the communities and our partners.
“Our decision to move forward with the modified model aligns with our mission of ongoing support and advancement for women’s cycling.”
The modified model is one that aims to offer the same type of racing to the same number of fans. The key difference in the fourth edition of this race is that those fans would be in a virtual space, cheering on riders in front of TVs, computers and mobile devices as the action is livestreamed via dozens of outlets worldwide.
Organizers are also revising some of the planned routes for the event, scheduled for Aug. 27-30 in Snowmass Village, Avon, Boulder and Denver. Iconic Red Rocks Park just west of Denver is being considered as a potential site for the final stage.
“The infrastructure around this year’s race will be scaled back, but our top priority is to create an opportunity for world-class competition in an environment that best supports and focuses on the health and well-being of riders and staff,” Diaz said.
In 2019, the Colorado Classic proved successful in its first year of being a women’s-only race. Olympic silver medalist Chloe Dygert-Owen won all four stages as many fans lined portions of the race course while many more watched innovative livestreaming on a variety of platforms.
Organizers plan to add to that virtual experience this summer, with new features such as immersive point-of-view cameras and behind-the-scenes race coverage. But, in an effort to discourage large crowds and in line with social distancing mandates, there won’t be ancillary events, expos at the start/finish line, hospitality tents or services.