The owner of two Colorado smoke shops was arrested on Friday for violating public health orders requiring all non-essential businesses in the county and state to shut down amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the “One Love” smoke shops remained open for weeks after repeatedly failing to comply with orders demanding the temporary closure of the non-essential business. The county health department also received multiple complaints from citizens and other businesses regarding stores keeping their doors open in the midst of the pandemic.
Authorities from Loveland and Fort Collins executed a judge’s order Friday to close both of the smoke shops – one at 700 S. College Ave., Unit B, in Fort Collins and the other at 2818 W. Eisenhower Blvd. in Loveland.
Jonah Vincent Ricke, owner and operator of the smoke shops, was booked into the Larimer County Jail on three misdemeanor counts, which include obstructing government operations and resisting arrest.
One Love responded with the following statement posted to their Facebook pages, “The County Health Officials went to extreme measures to lock up our store, and after a long battle they finally did. We’re not sure when we’ll be back but we promise it will be soon. Stay safe and Thank You all for the Love and Support you’ve given us over the years! This is the best community we could’ve asked to be apart of and we’re looking forward to seeing and serving you all again! Much 1Love For everyone!”
As of Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment is reporting a total of 187 cases within Larimer County, including 9 deaths. Meanwhile, the state has reached 7,303 positive cases with 1,417 hospitalizations and 290 deaths.