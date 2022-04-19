Wildlife officials have sounded their annual alarm to residents leaving garbage and other grub out in the open where bears might find it for a snack. It's that time of year when they are emerging from hibernation — and are hungry.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports 90% of a bear's natural diet consists of grasses, berries, fruits and nuts foraged from the wild — food that only grows with enough moisture. Especially in drought seasons, a bulking boar or sow with her cubs won't hesitate to take advantage of calories from the neighborhood.
“Every time a bear gets a treat, a bird feeder, a hummingbird feeder, or trash, it teaches the bear that people mean food,” Mark Lamb, an area wildlife manager covering Park, Gilpin, Clear Creek and Jefferson counties, said in a recent news release.
CPW estimates as many as 20,000 bears live in Colorado, a population the agency considers "stable and growing." With a growing urban-wildland interface, the worry is bears will lose fear of people and become aggressive.
CPW reported the average number of "sightings and conflicts" down 28% in 2021, with 3,701 instances around the state logged in the last study year. In the recap, the agency said it was aware of "a reluctance to report bear activity over a belief that it will lead to the bear being put down." That's the move if officers deem a bear a threat.
Sixty-six were reportedly euthanized last year, down from 158 in 2020 and the fewest since 2016. In the last three years, CPW says 2.3% of a total 14,014 calls have led to killings.
Along with securing trash and bird feeders, CPW advises people secure food when they camp, stash away pet and stock feed at home, clean grills, keep snacks out of cars and keep garage doors and windows down after dark. More at cpw.state.co.us/bears.