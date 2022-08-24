Ellicott Highway Crash

Highway 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway.

 Gazette file photo

Colorado 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway, east of Colorado Springs, due to a traffic crash and vehicle fire. The El Paso County Sheriff's Department reported the incident just before 1 p.m.

The Ellicott Fire Department is the primary fire agency on scene while Colorado State Patrol is heading up the accident investigation.

There was no immediate word on injuries. Future updates will come from Colorado State Patrol as they are made available.

