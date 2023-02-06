The Daniels Fund distributed more than $63.8 million through nonprofit grants and student scholarships in 2022, according to a news release Monday. The private charitable foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of those in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

The foundation has donated more than a billion dollars to date.

“It’s a mindblower. Bill Daniels believed in investing in one life at a time and making a difference one life at a time,” foundation President and CEO Hanna Skandera said in the news release. “It’s thousands of lives and so many communities changed with the opportunity for a better life.”

More than $40 million of last year’s funds remained in Colorado. The state was Daniels’ anchor, where both his business and his home were located, according to Skandera. He requested 65% of annual funds support Coloradans.

Namesake Bill Daniels was a cable television pioneer who owned hundreds of cable systems and helped to shape the industry in its early days. After growing up poor during the Great Depression, he committed himself to a life of giving back to those in need. He left $1.1 billion to the Daniels Fund upon his death in 2000, formally establishing the foundation.

Last year, Colorado students received $9.7 million through two types of scholarships, according to the news release. The Daniels Scholarship provides financial support for any two- or four-year, nonprofit, accredited college or university in the U.S. Selected students demonstrate “great potential, strong character, and big dreams,” according to the program’s website.

The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship provides financial support to non-traditional students “who recognize the power of education to create a better life for themselves and their families.” Unlike Daniels Scholars, who are selected by the foundation, Boundless Opportunity Scholars are selected directly by universities.

Colorado nonprofits received $33.3 million in grants. Grants are made in eight different areas: aging, amateur sports, disabilities, drug and alcohol addiction, early childhood education, homeless and disadvantaged, K-12 education reform and youth development.

Colorado Springs Rescue Mission was one of 11 Colorado Springs organizations that received grant payments in 2022. The nonprofit received $600,000 toward its mission of meeting the needs of those experiencing homelessness through food, shelter, job training and rehabilitation.

“Because of Daniels Fund, we're able to implement some very robust programming that is helping individuals who are struggling with homelessness find ways toward better health, better employment and better housing,” Chief Development Officer Travis Williams said. "Daniels Fund is a thoughtful lender that has had a tremendous impact for many in Colorado Springs."

The foundation received roughly 275 grant applicants, according to Skandera. Grants range from $10,000 to $1.5 million, averaging to about $150,000.

“The stories are incredible, whether it's somebody who's able to hear for the first time as a child born deaf, to a person able to walk, to aging with dignity, to leaving homelessness,” Skandera said. “Story after story of lives changed. It's humbling and exciting all in one breath.”