Black women made impassioned pleas for change Saturday outside the Colorado State Capitol during the fourth annual March 4 Black Women Denver.
“Our government cares more about property than innocent black women,” said Mina Collier-Benson, a Party for Socialism and Liberation activist.
Meanwhile the police reported that one man was detained on a weapons violation, moved to a secondary location and issued a citation.
Shawn McWilliams, a computer engineer from Denver, confirmed that he received a citation and said that he had been legally carrying a gun while walking a Black woman speaker from the march to her car in an effort to ensure her safety.
“They want you to feel like you can’t be defended,” McWilliams later said to the protesters. “That’s why they arrested me.”
This year’s march comes in the wake of Wednesday’s grand jury decision not to charge police officers in connection with Breonna Taylor’s death. Taylor was shot in her apartment five times on March 13 by Louisville, Ky., officers during a no-knock raid.
“We are in danger,” said Shenika Carter, of Caravan for Racial Justice, to the crowd standing under the spruce and oak trees on the west side of the Capitol building. “We are in danger everyday.”
Ariane Dupard, who stood front and center in the audience for over 90 minutes listening to her fellow Black women, certainly thinks so. The University of Denver student said she marched because she wants to feel safe walking the streets of the predominately white Denver neighborhood she’s lived in for ten years. That won’t happen, she said, until “people see me as a human being not a black woman that doesn’t belong here.”
Organizers yielded the floor to various Black women in attendance, including Jacque Tiero, 11, from Aurora, whose emotion-filled voice quavered.
“Please stop killing people,” Tiero said before burying her head in her mother’s chest.
The peaceful demonstration ended with a song and heartfelt speech about love, joy and anger from community activist Stephanie Rose Spaulding.
“I am angry because you are not angry enough,” Spaulding said to the crowd .
The March 4 Black Women Denver’s event was followed by a rally and march organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Speakers demanded that Attorney Generals George Brauchler and Dave Young drop all charges against six protest leaders arrested last week at Aurora demonstrations over police violence and the death of Elijah McClain. Lillian House, Whitney Lucero, Joel Northam, Trey Quinn, Terrance Roberts and John Ruch face felony charges, including inciting or engaging in a riot.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation believes the arrests are part of a campaign to halt the Denver antiracist movement.
“Attacks on the movement have not stopped,” said Party for Socialism and Liberation member Jenn Beverly.
The crowd marched to the corner of West 14th Avenue and Elati Street, just outside the Denver Police Administration Building. There, Denver School Board member Tay Anderson asked demonstrators to stay until the police released McWilliams.
“I’m going to ask that still we occupy this space until we see his beautiful black face walk out those doors,” Anderson said.