The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is offering interested patrons a unique opportunity to view a sunrise over the plains of eastern Colorado from the top of America’s Mountain, according to an announcement Monday.—

The first-ever Sunrise Train ride will depart from the Manitou Springs railway station on July 21 at 4:30 a.m., officials said. The date coincides with National Parks and Recreation Day, a celebration of the park employees who help optimize the outdoor experience.

A portion of the proceeds from the early-morning ride will benefit the Manitou Springs Carnegie Library renovation project. The library building was closed to the public in 2020 when it was found to be out of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham.

“It’s a beautiful building, but it was built in 1910,” Graham said. “We need to make it more accessible so it can reopen, because it’s always been an important resource. (The renovation) is a pretty critical project for the community.”

A primary goal of the project is to make the building’s common spaces more accessible to patrons with disabilities, while maintaining most of the historic architecture, officials said.

Earlier this year, Graham began a series of conversations with Ted Johnston, the Cog Railway’s General Manager, after Johnston expressed a desire for the railway to become more involved with the Manitou Springs community.

“He mentioned helping with the fundraising for the Carnegie project, and said he wanted to get the Cog involved in other ways as well,” Graham said. “I think it’s a nice cooperative gesture for the Cog to work with us on something that’s genuinely important to our community.”

Anyone interested in purchasing tickets for the morning ride can visit the Cog Railway website, select July 21 on the calendar, and choose the 4:30 a.m. “Sunrise Train” time.