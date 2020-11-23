Parking in the three Colorado Springs downtown garages got a little cheaper Monday for drivers planning to stay all day.
The move comes as officials brace for a dip in downtown traffic with tighter restrictions to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. New state rules set to take effect Friday prohibit indoor dining in restaurants and cut occupancy rates in offices as well as gyms.
The city is temporarily cutting rates to $2 a day to park in the garages. Previously, the rate was $1 an hour and $1 after 4 p.m. on weekends, according to a news release.
The city set a flat rate because it is no longer staffing the garages with cashiers to accept payment for hourly parkers, said Scott Lee, the city's parking director. The flat fee will offset a portion of the revenue the city may lose, he said.
"The move to a flat fee on entry aims to reduce the operating expenses of the Parking Enterprise during an expected decrease in hourly parking in the structures. It is planned to be a temporary measure, and we will continue to evaluate the operations as new information becomes available," he said, in an email to the Gazette.
The city did not immediately respond to follow-up questions asking if cashiers are to be laid off or reassigned.