The Colorado Springs Senior Center will be getting a new home over the next two years as the city replaces the nearly 50-year-old building on North Hancock Avenue.
The city expects to spend $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on a new structure that will provide around 25,000 to 29,000 square feet; that's up from the 17,100 square feet in the existing building that has limited the expansion of programming, said Roger Austin, city facilities manager. The city had already planned to replace the space, formerly a grocery store, and the federal funds have helped accelerate that process.
The center, operated by the YMCA, offers exercise classes, art classes, social clubs and continuing education for seniors, the fastest-growing age group in the country, according to the U.S. Census.
"The parking lot right now is basically full all day every day. ... It will be good for the city and the citizens to be able to have more space," Austin said.
A new building is also preferable to replacing some of the aging systems in the current building, such as the heating and air conditioning system, he said. The backlog of deferred building maintenance could cost about $1.3 million.
The city has hired a design firm for the project and expects to have renderings of several options to share with senior center visitors in the coming months, he said.
The design process is expected to take nine to 12 months and construction is expected to require 12 to 18 months, he said.
The city owns the 3.7 acres that are home to the senior center and other businesses and offices, including the Council of Neighbors and Organizations. It's not yet known where on the site the new building will be constructed.
In March of next year, the leases with the other tenants in the shopping center will end, Austin said, and they are not expected to be renewed.
The city has not determined the future of the existing buildings. But a portion of the property could be redeveloped into affordable housing, Austin said.
The YMCA is expected to continue running the center when the new building is complete.