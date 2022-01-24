A citizens group expects to file ballot language Monday with the Colorado Springs city clerk's office that could ask voters in November to legalize recreational marijuana sales at existing medical dispensaries.

The petitions necessary to put the question on the ballot are due in February, said Shawna Seldon McGregor, a spokeswoman for the group, making this an early step in a ballot question campaign.

"Today is just about even being able to begin the process," she said.

The group said in a news release that it tried to submit the ballot language earlier in the day Monday, but was denied after an exchange with the clerk about the filing process. The group planned to return at 1 p.m., McGregor said.

Colorado Springs has 119 medical marijuana dispensaries in town.

If a proposed ballot question would pass, tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales at those shops would fund mental health services, post-traumatic stress disorder treatment programs for veterans and public safety, the news release said. No new stores would be allowed to open. The group estimates on its website that sales could generate $10 to $15 million annually in city taxes.

"Politicians have declined to provide a regulatory structure to collect precious tax revenue for our city. Today, Colorado Springs residents are taking this decision back into our own hands to finally give ourselves the choice to vote on allowing recreational sales in our community,” said Karlie Van Arnam, a former Colorado Springs City Council candidate who was the general manager of Pure Medical when she ran last year.

Cliff Black, a local resident, attorney, and the lead elector petitioning the city for recreational sales argued in the news release that the city is losing tax revenue it could make on recreational marijuana to Manitou, Pueblo and Denver.

Manitou Springs voters rejected a ballot question in a special election last week that would have allowed a third marijuana shop within city boundaries.