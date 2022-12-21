CLOSINGS
Banks and credit unions: Banks and credit unions closed Monday.
Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Sunday.
City and county offices: Closed Friday and Monday.
State and federal offices: Closed Monday.
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches Saturday and Sunday.
Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service on Monday.
Public schools: School districts on winter break. Check with individual districts for dates.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate closed Sunday. Check will malls for Saturday and Monday hours.
Major grocery and department stores: Most closed Sunday.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: cotrip.org
Arizona: az511.com
Kansas: tinyurl.com/2v7hwhha
Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: nmroads.com
Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot
Texas: drivetexas.org
Utah: udot.utah.gov
Wyoming: wyoroad.info