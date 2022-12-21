happy holidays
GovDelivery

CLOSINGS

Banks and credit unions: Banks and credit unions closed Monday.

Buses (Metro Transit): No bus service Sunday.

City and county offices: Closed Friday and Monday.

State and federal offices: Closed Monday.

Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library branches Saturday and Sunday.

Post Office: Offices closed and no mail service on Monday.

Public schools: School districts on winter break. Check with individual districts for dates.

The Gazette: Office closed Monday. Newspaper delivery unaffected.

Malls: The Citadel, Chapel Hills and The Promenade Shops at Briargate closed Sunday. Check will malls for Saturday and Monday hours.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

Major grocery and department stores: Most closed Sunday.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: cotrip.org

Arizona: az511.com

Kansas: tinyurl.com/2v7hwhha

Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: nmroads.com

Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot

Texas: drivetexas.org

Utah: udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: wyoroad.info

Load comments