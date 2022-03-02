As of Wednesday, 13-year-old Rylie Clennan isn’t going to eat junk food or drink soda until Easter. That’s a long six and a half weeks away.
It’s going to be difficult, admits Rylie, a seventh grader at St. Paul Catholic School in Colorado Springs. But she’ll have plenty of company in her act of sacrifice.
All 150 students, from kindergartners through eighth graders, began fasting on Wednesday from not only meat and other foods but other important things in their lives, like social media, video games, fighting with siblings, bad attitudes and jealousy.
"It helps me because if I have a hard day, I talk to God more," Rylie said.
Around the world, Catholics and liturgical Protestants, including Anglicans, Lutherans and United Methodists, observed Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent.
The period leading up to Easter marks the 40 days Jesus spent praying and fasting in the desert, and resisting the devil’s temptations before beginning his public ministry.
Pastors trace the sign of the cross on foreheads of followers using ashes made from burned palm leaves from the previous year’s pre-Easter customs.
“It makes me remember that all humans are just like the ashes, and the cross is like Jesus — and it reminds us all that he died for our sins,” said Ellie Hartman, a senior at St. Mary’s High School in Colorado Springs. “It’s important to remember the sacrifices Jesus made and how we can give back and sacrifice, in order to feel a little bit of what Christ went through.”
While dispensing ashes, pastors recite the words, “Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Although the symbolic gesture is a reminder of human mortality, St. Mary's senior Jonathon Lee also thought of this on Wednesday: “Ashes give a sense of rebirth and being born to a new life,” he said.
Ash Wednesday is one of the most important days for believers, said Lee, 17.
“Anyone who receives the ashes becomes bound to a specific sort of sacrifice and promise that Jesus made as he took up his cross and died for us all,” he said.
Prayer, fasting and almsgiving, pillars of piety in Judaism, are the main principles of Lent, as gleaned from the New Testament’s book of Matthew. Practice of the three is meant to help people turn to God, in a conversion of the heart.
Fasting doesn’t only apply to food in Hartman’s personal convictions; the 18-year-old said she plans to fast from distractions in society.
“A good way is giving your time and patience to the present moment, to not complain and really listen to those around you,” she said.
She’s also giving up social media “as a way to bring back some silence.” She’s committed to pray more and take her problems and questions to God. In terms of almsgiving, or charity, Hartman intends to be more helpful toward others.
“Right now, with the events in Ukraine, it’s important to pray and remember why we’re here and the importance of coming back to God,” she said.
Pope Francis and other spiritual leaders called on Christians around the world to pray for peace and fast on Wednesday, in solidarity with the suffering the people of Ukraine are experiencing.
The main message of the Lenten season is recognizing that “we are all deeply broken, and yet even more deeply loved,” said the Rev. Ken Robertson, lead pastor and rector at International Anglican Church in Colorado Springs.
In receiving ashes and confessing sins, people admit they are broken, or not as they were meant to be, he said.
“It's actually a very optimistic realization because it means that this version of us is not as good as it gets,” Robertson said. “Jesus empowers us to die to all that makes us less than what we're meant to be.”
The Russian-Ukrainian war is “a devastating example of how all is not as it should be,” he said, adding that his church is praying for both Ukrainians and Russians involved in the conflict.
“In a world where fingers are constantly being pointed at the evil in those ‘other’ people, we have to realize that the line between good and evil runs right through the middle every human being, including us,” Robertson said. “If we can't recognize that, there's no hope to make peace with others, or God.”