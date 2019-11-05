Fort Collins Police are reporting an elementary student was hit and killed while in a crosswalk on Tuesday.
Investigators believe the 23-year-old driver was traveling southeast on Wabash Street before stopping at a 4-way stop at Benthaven Street. The driver then proceeded to move forward and hit a child in the crosswalk at the opposite side of the intersection.
Early into the investigation, police do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the deadly crash.
“Our hearts are with victim’s family this evening, and words cannot express our sadness,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who oversees the Special Operations Division at FCPS. “We’re working closely with Lopez Elementary and Poudre School District to ensure that support resources are in place for students, families, staff, and anyone else who may have witnessed the incident.”
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.