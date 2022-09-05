A child has died after being hit by a pickup truck while riding a bicycle outside an apartment complex in south Colorado Springs, police said.
Just before 3 p.m., Colorado Springs police officers responded to the Copper Chase Apartments, near the intersection of Interstate 25 and South Nevada Avenue, for a traffic crash.
According to police, the driver of a pickup truck was looking for a parking spot when the vehicle struck a juvenile on a bike. Medical crews transported the child to a hospital where the child was pronounced deceased, officials said.
No arrests were made, police said. The Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.