Wednesday morning commuters along the Interstate 25 and Highway 115 corridors should not be alarmed if they see smoke or flames coming from the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, station fire officials cautioned Tuesday.
The fire department will be conducting fire training exercises Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at its fire training center, according to a news release from the station. The training center is southwest of Highway 115 and South Academy Boulevard south of Colorado Springs.
The base fire department conducts periodic training sessions to sharpen the skills of its emergency responders, according to the release. To add a dose of realism to the training scenarios, the drills sometimes involve actual fires set in a controlled environment, the fire department noted.
“The CMAFS fire training center has significant safety controls in place to ensure the training environment remains safe, while providing the maximum educational environment for the firefighting teams,” the release read.
The routine training helps responders prepare for emergencies on and off the base. Crews often assist with emergencies at Cheyenne Mountain State Park and the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood as part of a mutual aid agreement, Air Force officials said.