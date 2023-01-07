During the all-important fourth-quarter push by nonprofits to reel in more donations before the calendar flips to a new year, indications are that some Pikes Peak region donors held on to their dollars and cents more tightly in 2022.

Two major year-end appeals in Colorado Springs noticed the difference.

Give! Pikes Peak, a campaign held annually from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, fell short of its $1.8 million goal, said Executive Director Courtney Deuser.

“We saw things start out pretty slow but pick up in the last couple of weeks of December, which is kind of usual,” she said.

Unofficial tallies show contributions topped $1 million, Deuser said.

“We’re overall happy with that, considering all the circumstances,” she said.

The Give! campaign, created in Colorado Springs in 2009 to raise money for vetted, lesser well-known area nonprofits, departed ways with its founder last year after a dispute and struck out on its own.

Fewer nonprofits were aligned with the drive this year — a total of 74, compared with up to 100 in previous campaigns, Deuser said.

In addition to the uncertain economy being a factor, charitable appeals to help victims of the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs where five people were killed during an attack on Nov. 19, also influenced local giving, Deuser believes.

“Where sometimes the giving season can be a little cheery, it was definitely more of somber experience, with nonprofits directly or indirectly influenced or connected to the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “It’s made an impact.”

With a few weeks left in its campaign, Gazette Charities Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Gazette, is working to meet its goal for the 2022-23 Empty Stocking Fund.

In its 39th year, the annual holiday fundraiser benefits 20 health and human service agencies in El Paso and Teller counties.

The campaign runs until Jan. 21, said Deb Mahan, executive director, and organizers are hoping for a fantastic finish.

“We’d love to break last year’s record-breaking amount of $1.7 million,” she said.

Money donated is boosted by matching grants from the Bruni Foundation, which matches $1 for every $10 raised up to $100,000, and El Pomar Foundation, which matches $1 for every $3 raised up to $200,000.

Doing something for the betterment of others is good for supporters’ mental and emotional well-being, Mahan added.

While donors across the nation gave to causes they felt passionate about last year, inflation has become the Grinch since charitable giving hit a record high in 2020, with $466.2 billion in contributions.

The onset of the global pandemic, coupled with subsequent economic hardships and a racial justice movement led individual donors, businesses, and federal, state and local governments to respond generously to pressing needs.

While charitable giving grew 4% in 2021 over 2020, when adjusted for inflation donations remained flat at -0.7%, according to Giving USA’s annual report for 2021, which was released in June 2022.

The estimated total for 2022 has not yet been released, but the industry saw success in the massive online Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28, which raised an estimated $3.1 billion in the United States. That represented a 15% increase over 2021 and a 25% increase since 2020, according to Giving Tuesday Data Commons.

However, Colorado Gives Day, a statewide 24-hour online event held Dec. 6, fell short of the previous year's contributions.

The event raised $53.2 million for 3,336 participating nonprofits statewide, officials said, which was less than 2021 donations that topped $55 million.

However, 38% more unique donors gave money last year, a statistic organizers said was encouraging because new supporters responded to the philanthropic call.

Colorado's giving day is one of about 100 such events in the nation, with most experiencing decreases in contributions anywhere from 5% to 20% in 2022, said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, which created and manages Colorado Gives Day and its Colorado Gives 365 platform.

Coming together for impact

Some nonprofits have felt the pandemic’s negative effects more than others.

SET Family Medical Clinics in Colorado Springs, a Centura Health-affiliated nonprofit that provides medical and dental care for Medicaid patients as well as uninsured, underinsured and homeless people, started planning pre-COVID to renovate a new office space in a location with other services for low-income residents.

But so many donors reneged on committed pledges that the organization had to start over with fundraising last fall, said Dr. Meagan Jones, medical director.

“We had commitments that were revoked — people wanted to donate money and then said, ‘No, things have changed, come to us later,’’” she said.

And escalating building costs have pushed the estimated price tag of the project from $800,000 to $1.5 million, she said.

In the fiscal year that began six months ago, contributions have been steady for Pikes Peak United Way, which directly funds 32 local nonprofits and affects 314 nonprofits, said Heather Steinman, chief operating officer.

The organization, which observed its 100th anniversary in 2022, is on track and meeting revenue projections for its current $8 million annual operating budget, she said.

“We have not seen a huge dip in donations, but we haven’t seen a massive increase either,” Steinman said.

It’s not that fewer dollars are being set aside for philanthropy but that funding sources have changed, she said.

“You may have gotten funding for one program and that goes away, and a new funding source arises,” she said. “Revenue dollars have diversified, and a lot are allocated differently.”

Federal pandemic-relief money helped many organizations weather the COVID storm but most are ending, restricted or earmarked for specific use. Nonprofits now are focusing on ongoing needs, Steadman said.

The top three requests reported to Pikes Peak United Way’s 211 phone hotline for assistance relate to housing, utilities’ bills and food, she said.

Today’s donors are seeking out causes that are meaningful to them, and in Colorado Springs, many nonprofits are working together to address specific projects aimed at improving social good, Steinman said.

“The biggest shift we’re seeing is groups of nonprofits coming together for collective impact,” she said. “Subject-matter experts coming together to affect change in the community is when real change happens.

“It’s an incredible strength for Colorado Springs.”

'Community incredibly giving'

Competition for charitable dollars is increasing, said Kristen Faith, founder of Colorado Springs-based The Nonprofit Makeover who 11 years ago also created a nonprofit, Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence.

“I see a lot more opportunity for people to give to new areas in our community,” she said, mentioning Pikes Peak Community Foundation's new Fund for Racial Equity, supporting businesses owned by people of color.

As a result, nonprofits have had to “get creative in how they’re engaging people to their causes,” Faith said.

Faith, who teaches nonprofits how to use social media to fundraise and has appeared on national media for her work in social justice advocacy, counsels nonprofits on how they can stand out and engage potential and existing supporters in what they do and why they deserve donations.

“Nonprofits are so concerned about how can we get the next donation that they lose sight in how they’re asking for money and engaging donors,” she said.

Nearly three years after COVID-19 started, many nonprofits are feeling the pressure of making the new landscape work for their organization, Faith said.

“They often can’t rely on grants now because they’re very competitive, they can’t rely on mailers and other traditional fundraising methods, and a lot are not focusing on the next generation of donors,” she said.

“A lot of organizations have been doing it the same way for so long, and change is really hard.”

Despite the challenges, industry leaders say Colorado Springs residents continue to show up when needed.

“We know it’s been a tough year, and we’re grateful people still think it’s important to give back to their community,” Pikes Peak United Way’s Steinman said. “Donors truly care, and we’re seeing that come out.”

Deuser of Give! Pikes Peak forecasts that inflation will continue to restrict donor spending and lessen the impact of their philanthropic dollars in 2023, but she doesn’t think an excessive downturn in charitable giving is looming.

“Our community is so incredibly giving and overwhelmingly supportive,” she said, “and that says a lot about our citizens.”