Colorado Springs residents can anticipate another year of growth and change at the top of the political spectrum in 2023.

The final, long-awaited decision on whether Colorado Springs will retain U.S. Space Command headquarters — or if operations will move to Huntsville, Ala. — could come early in the new year. Colorado lawmakers have continued pushing to keep the command headquarters and its 1,400 airmen and guardians at Peterson Space Force Base, particularly after the Government Accountability Office said in a report released in June that a former Trump administration decision to move it to Alabama lacked credibility and transparency.

Big change could come on the Colorado Springs City Council this spring, when voters will elect four councilmembers and for the first time in eight years will choose a new mayor as John Suthers is term-limited.

Seven candidates have announced their intention to run for the mayoral seat: Sallie Clark, a former Colorado Springs councilwoman and El Paso County commissioner; Councilman Wayne Williams, a former Colorado secretary of state, El Paso County clerk and recorder and county commissioner; Colorado Springs City Council President Tom Strand; El Paso County Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez; Darryl Glenn, a former Colorado Springs city councilman and El Paso County commissioner; entrepreneur and former Colorado Springs business development professional Yemi Mobolade; and small-business owner and political outsider Andrew Dalby. No incumbents are running for the City Council.

As the city nears 500,000 in population, residents will also see continued development as more jobs, businesses and housing developments move in. The city anticipates billions in local impact as Massachusetts-based Entegris, whose products support the semiconductor industry, and Zivaro, a Denver information and technology company, plan to add a combined 900 jobs in the Springs in coming years.

Among several new business ventures and expansions planned for next year is Illegal Pete’s, a Colorado-based burrito chain founded in Boulder in 1995, which will open its 13th location in downtown Colorado Springs. Lemon Lodge Ski Bar plans to open in February in the former home of Josh & John’s ice cream downtown, and fast-expanding Whataburger will open three more hamburger restaurants in Colorado Springs and one in Monument.

Broad discussions about water availability will likely continue as more people move into the region and residential and commercial development moves forward. The topic is especially hot as the city of Colorado Springs weighs a controversial proposed water rule that could block some annexations and as Coloradans and others living in the West battle the Colorado River’s enduring megadrought.

While it’s unknown exactly what 2023 has in store, here are some things we can anticipate in the new year:

• Several new affordable housing projects will open in 2023 to serve various populations, from homeless and low-income teens to seniors. Crews are expected to break ground in January on one of those projects, called Panorama Heights.

The $45 million, 133-unit affordable housing project in southwest Colorado Springs near Academy and Fountain boulevards will serve low- and moderate-income households, officials have said, with 13 units set aside for homeless veterans.

It’s the first affordable housing development in the city to leverage tax increment financing, or a type of funding whereby the government reimburses private developers as future tax revenues are generated. State grants as well as loans from the state and city also helped fund the project, officials said.

The development is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

• Plans to add 644 more homes and a luxury hotel to Flying Horse North are expected to move forward in 2023 despite community opposition after El Paso County commissioners in November approved a sketch plan for the project that proposes to encompass 912 acres southwest of Hodgen and Black Forest roads in northern El Paso County.

Residents have argued hundreds of additional homes and a hotel don’t comply with the county’s master plan for the Black Forest area, and they are also concerned about water supply for future homes.

• The Colorado Springs City Council could hear in January or February a hearing on a controversial annexation called Amara, proposed southeast of town. No date is yet set for a vote on the annexation that could now happen after the city and Colorado Springs Utilities adopt a new water rule governing growth that could block the addition of the property. The City Council could vote on the water rule at meetings on Jan. 10 and Jan. 24.

• A plan announced in early 2022 to build a $40 million, 8,000-seat outdoor amphitheater on Colorado Springs’ north side that would host concerts and other events wasn’t music to the ears of some nearby residents.

Notes Live, a Springs-based entertainment company, has proposed The Sunset, which would be part of the Polaris Pointe retail and commercial development southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard.

As an outdoor venue, The Sunset — to be developed against a scenic mountain backdrop — would be akin to the Red Rocks and Fiddler’s Green amphitheaters near Denver and play host to some of the biggest music and entertainment acts in the country, Notes Live officials have said. And, company officials said, The Sunset would provide a local venue so that area residents wouldn’t have to drive 90 minutes north to Denver and instead would spend their entertainment dollars in Colorado Springs.

But some nearby residents oppose what has become a controversial project. They fear obtrusive noise filtering into their homes and backyards from the outdoor venue, concert-goers parking in their neighborhoods and increased traffic on event nights.

After more than seven hours of debate and discussion in November, the city Planning Commission endorsed the project. That decision, however, has been appealed to the Colorado Springs City Council, which is scheduled to consider the amphitheater proposal in January.

• El Paso County and other local governments bolstered their annual budgets to prepare for a possible recession in 2023 as residents face continued inflation, layoffs from massive companies and a projected increase in home foreclosures.

El Paso County’s Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, was about 8.2% for 2022, El Paso County Chief Financial Officer Nikki Simmons told county commissioners during budget discussions in the fall.

El Paso County will hold 18.5% of its general fund in reserve to face a possible economic downturn, Simmons said. The county’s 2023 budget includes a balance of $9.23 million in reserves.

Colorado Springs is also well prepared for a possible recession, with about $93.7 million in unrestricted general fund savings to start 2023 with the expectation it will be around $83 million by the end of the year, the city’s Chief Financial Officer Charae McDaniel has said.

• The megadrought along the Colorado River could rock the West in 2023 as the federal government seeks to protect the levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead and their power production. Cuts to water supply are likely among the seven states that rely on the river.

• Colorado Springs can expect a crowded April election to replace Mayor Suthers after two terms in office. The election could also shift the balance of power on the board with councilmembers Tom Strand, Wayne Williams, Bill Murray and Stephannie Fortune leaving their seats. Strand and Williams are running for mayor. Murray cannot run for office again because of term limits, and Fortune has decided not to run again.

• Colorado Springs voters will also determine the future of open space funding in April. An extension of the Trails Open Space and Parks sales tax is on the ballot. The question could allow greater flexibility to provide stewardship across all open space, regardless of how the land was acquired.

• A state board is supposed to set toll rates before Colorado Department of Transportation officials implement the fees on the express lanes through the Interstate 25 South “Gap” from Monument to Castle Rock beginning in the spring of 2023.

Officials expect the tolls to be some of the lowest in the state. A nearly 500-page study commissioned by the agency’s High Performance Transportation Enterprise recommended in 2017 a rate of 15 cents per mile, or about $2.25 per one-way trip. But express lane tolls have been a sore point with some local residents and officials, who objected to what they claimed amounted to double taxation, since local taxes helped fund the project.

Motorists driving the 18-mile stretch of interstate have been able to travel in the express lanes at no charge since the lanes were opened in late November 2021. State transportation officials announced in mid-December that the $419 million project was officially completed.

• After several delays, the trial for Letecia Stauch is scheduled to begin March 20, more than three years after she was accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in January 2020. The jury trial could last about six weeks, Judge Gregory Werner has said.

Delays in the case have occurred, in part, because of the need for a mental health evaluation of Stauch. Initially, she pleaded not guilty to the charges, but in February Werner granted her permission to change her plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

• The trial for Anderson Aldrich, the person accused of fatally shooting five people and wounding more than a dozen Nov. 19 at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, could also begin in 2023 — although Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said he would be “surprised” if it did.

“It is not uncommon that these things will take some amount of time,” Allen previously said.

• In November, the Colorado State Board of Education voted to reinstate references to LGBTQ+ issues in the state’s revised social studies standards, seven months after they were removed in response to public backlash. But since specific curriculum decisions are made at the district level, the hotly contested debate over LGBTQ+ inclusion will likely continue in school board meetings across the region.

School board members from districts across the Colorado Springs area have come under fire for comments made publicly at board meetings and privately via social media and email. Resignation calls have cropped up in districts 11 and 49 in the wake of the Club Q shooting, with LGBTQ+ advocates demanding school boards be an active force in denouncing alleged bigotry.