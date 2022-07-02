Elden and Sylvia Leasure pass most of their time these days in the kitchen of their historic westside Colorado Springs home, where his cabinetry and woodworking skills and her collection of old meat grinders and primitive cooking utensils bring comfort from the past into the couple’s uncertain future.
“It’s not for everybody, especially over a long time,” Leasure says.
Their home of 42 years also has been their livelihood.
The couple refashioned a section of the large home on the corner of West Colorado Avenue and 28th Street into an antiques shop and have operated the adjacent Amarillo Motel and nine nearby cottages they own.
“This building is everything we were looking for in a place,” Leasure said. “It served its purpose for us, we’ve had a nice life, met a lot of nice, interesting people.”
Both are now 87 years old, and their health is failing. Bell's palsy makes speaking difficult for Elden, and Sylvia's infirmities have limited her mobility.
So as with more than a handful of older, independent motels along the strip of West Colorado Avenue that turns into Manitou Avenue, the Leasures are selling out.
“We’re becoming outdated,” Leasure quipped.
Monday is the motel’s last night, and people living in the bungalows, most of which are rundown and in need of repair, are packing up and will be gone in the next week.
The Leasures aren’t going anywhere, though.
Elden and Sylvia will remain in the main house and hand over operations of the business, Leasures Treasures Antiques & Militaria, which sells rare coins, military weaponry and a variety of antiques, to their youngest daughter, Lashelle.
“We decided we were designated to be custodians of this generation’s antiquities, to preserve them for the next generation,” Leasure said.
Furthermore, he said, “We’re going to live here until we die.”
On the National Register
The ornate red brick and stone home has bones older than many of the couple’s collectibles. It was constructed in 1891 and is forever known as the Stockbridge House for its creator, Charles Stockbridge, the first mayor of Colorado City, now Old Colorado City.
Today, it’s protected on the National Register of Historic Places.
The house's Richardsonian Romanesque architecture features 18-inch-thick fireproof walls, after two other homes on the property burned. The land was the site of the first building — a hand-strewn log cabin, and first hotel, the El Paso Hotel erected in 1861 — in Colorado City, according to the registry listing. Colorado City was founded in 1859 as the first territorial capitol.
As they speak of the upcoming transition in their lives, fans stir the thick summer air in the high-ceilinged kitchen that’s stuffed with stuff.
Elden’s favorite chair sits in front of a large television screen, and Sylvia’s is positioned across the dining table. One of their favorite shows, The History Channel’s, “American Pickers” documentary series, chronicles the day’s hunt for valuable finds.
“Once it's in your blood, it's hard to quit," Leasure said.
Mixed views of change
The impending sale will bring change to the neighborhood, which some see as good and others think is concerning.
A development group whose investors plan to tear down the Amarillo and residences, except the Stockbridge House, and build a mixed-use center with retail shops on the ground level and luxury apartments above could be on the horizon, Leasure said. The deal is scheduled to close in August, he said.
“It’ll be an upgrade to the westside,” Leasure said. "It'll help extend the business cycle another block west."
Brandon Lund said he’ll miss the Amarillo, though.
“It’s a relic that’s going to be gone,” he said, while paying to split a room at the Amarillo for the night with a buddy.
“This hotel is awesome,” he said. “The rooms are gigantic, they're cheap, there’s a kitchen, a great view.
“It’s a shame because this place is really cool, but I guess the land is worth more than the hotel.”
The property wasn’t previously for sale, Leasure said. Other potential buyers have approached him in the past, but he liked this unidentified group’s presentation, which he said focused on “neighborhood improvement.”
In preparation, Colorado Springs’ Land Use Division has received an application for a subdivision plat to separate the hotel from the historic building, said Senior Planner Tasha Brackin.
If the transaction goes through, the Amarillo and surrounding nine cottages dating to the early 1900s will be demolished.
That will remove a total of 40 units of low-budget short-term and long-term lodging from the area.
Tom and Mae Johnston, owners for 27 years of the Mineral Adit Rockshop, directly across the street from the Amarillo, are glad.
“We’re looking forward to it going,” Tom Johnston said. “Their clientele and the homeless have run down the neighborhood.”
Added Mae Johnston: “It’s provided a place for certain people, but they’ve affected other businesses.”
Helping stabilize lives
With motel rooms for $25 to $50 a night, and longer-term units renting for far less than market rate, the Leasures began providing affordable housing long before the concept became a widespread industry catchphrase.
“We’ve kept the rent economical because we didn’t need a huge amount of money to be made, so the prices are at reasonable rates that people can afford,” Leasure said.
Homeless, very poor and low-income singles and families have sought out the Amarillo, and the Leasures have tried to help them stabilize their lives.
“We can appreciate being poor,” Leasure said. “We started out with nothing and worked hard and did some of the things we did right. We thought that’s something we could do — help people through a hard time.”
When tenants couldn’t make rent until some money came in, the Leasures would wait. They got the short end of the compassion stick more than a few times, as renters didn’t pay what they owed.
“Then, we’d part ways,” Leasure said.
The couple provided food baskets to people who wanted them in partnership with a local Sertoma service club and held parking-lot barbecues in the summer.
Despite their generosity toward people going through tough times, there also have been multiple robberies, an attempted murder and other crimes in the vicinity.
Leasure tells the story of an alcoholic tenant who one night was stabbed about 80 times and lay outside the motel naked in the snow. But he was still alive when an ambulance took him to the hospital, Leasure said.
“The next morning, he calls me and says, ‘Elden, bring me my clothes. I’m ready to come home.’”
Leasure took the man his clothes.
“I said, ‘Your life is worthless the way you’re living it, you should really try to make something of it,’” Leasure said.
The man took note.
“He went to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and got himself straightened out,” Leasure said. “I don’t like interfering in people’s lives, but sometimes you just have to say something.”
Some disturbances spilled over into the neighborhood, nearby business owners like the Johnstons say.
“They did help people,” Mae Johnston said of the Leasures. “We don’t know where the people will go. We’re just waiting to see what happens next.”
'Not going to be easy'
The loss of accommodations at the Amarillo is “an unfortunate byproduct of a tight housing market that many hardworking families cannot find a more affordable place to live than a weekly-rate motel,” said Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside CARES.
The nonprofit consortium of 23 local churches provides services to the needy and is headquartered across from the motel.
Some of the displaced will struggle to find a comparably priced new residence in Colorado Springs, she said, and some may become homeless, possibly for the first time.
“The introduction of market-rate housing where affordable units formerly existed — without a vigorous community-wide commitment to creating more affordable units — can leave older adults and people on a fixed income with literally no place to go,” Milligan said.
Some Amarillo Motel guests and residential renters have found other housing, Leasure said.
Paula, a tenant who declined to give her last name, said she’s lived there for years. She’s found a new location, but said she’s concerned about her safety at her next place.
“It’s not going to be easy, but I have a positive attitude about this,” she said.
Many motel guests and residential renters have had medical problems and are in financial need, said Steven Reycraft, who recently booked a room at the Amarillo.
Reycraft said he lives on $1,170 a month from disability payments, which “just isn’t enough” to make ends meet.
While the city has multiple new affordable housing projects in the works, Reycraft said, “seeing it, and tapping into it are two different things.”
Other westside motels could go
More old motels on the westside could be demolished to make way for new development.
Broken glass shines in the parking lot of La Fun, a 53-room motel built in 1939 at 123 Manitou Ave. A battered outdoor swimming pool, boarded-up windows and discarded furniture haphazardly thrown outside harken to better days.
The entrance sign still advertises “420 and pet friendly.”
The motel shut down last September after city officials revoked its business license for code violations, said Jim Rees, executive director of the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority Board.
The motel is in the city’s urban renewal area, and the city is working with a potential buyer interested in commercial redevelopment of the site, he said.
The deal could close by the end of this month, according to Rees.
At least seven motels along the Colorado/Manitou avenue corridor are for sale or recently have been publicly listed.
“Some of the older hotels are being sold; it’s kind of the way the market has gone,” Rees said.
And if they're within the urban renewal boundaries, they're fair game for being demolished to make way for a new venture.
"As a project comes on the market, and the new owners want to redevelop, we'll work with them to try to get more commercial retail in the area," Rees said.
Owners would receive funding for the projects through the urban renewal authority.
"Old parts of town are more expensive than developing on a new piece of land if you have to demolish an old building, sometimes utilities have to be upgraded, and that's where we can help," Rees said.
Modern competition appears
Across the street from La Fun, at Park Row Lodge, owner M.J. Kim picks weeds that poke through the asphalt outside her motel's courtyard.
She and her husband have owned Park Row for four years and want to retire, so they have listed the property for sale.
“It’s nice to own your own business so you don’t have to worry about employment, but then again, to own your own business is almost like a 24/7 job,” Kim said.
Business was good this year through April and then dropped by 35% in May and June.
“I was so excited because sales increased, and we thought we’re going to have a great year,” she said. “Lately, it’s been pretty bad.”
As Manitou Springs’ tourism industry emerged in the late 19th and early 20th centuries around a resort community concept, grand hotels such as the Cliff House at Pikes Peak, which opened in 1874, were built.
But in the 1910s and 1920s, auto courts — individual cabins clustered around a center court — and adjacent motels became the style of development, which continued into the 1950s, according to city history.
Some are moderately priced, compared to larger hotels. But owners of the independents say they have been struggling not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic but also because of a new city zoning policy approved in 2019.
The zoning code delineates between short- and long-term rentals, with units rented for more than 28 days requiring a special-use permit to not be in violation of the code, Rees said.
“The intent is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public,” said Manitou Springs Planning Director Hannah Van Nimwegen.
“Those hotel rooms were not built for long-term occupancy, and there is a difference between building code requirements for motels and apartments.”
The change has left many low-income and homeless people out in the cold, said one independent motel manager who asked not to be identified because she is not the official spokesperson for the business.
“I can’t tell you how many people come here looking for an inexpensive place to stay,” she said. “They’re getting kicked out of everywhere because it’s tourist season, and that’s where the money is. It’s not in the daily or weekly rentals.
“So people are sleeping in their cars or going to the shelters.”
Van Nimwegen said Manitou Springs is in the process of revising its zoning code again.
“We’re actively considering what options there are to help find a happy place — it’s something we’re looking at,” she said.
Competition also has influenced lodging businesses.
The eastern edge of Manitou Springs, where many of the smaller independently owned motor lodges are, now has several chain hotels. A new Holiday Inn Express & Suites opened two weeks ago, near Econo Lodge Inn and Suites, Days Inn by Wyndham and Magnuson Grand Pikes Peak Hotel.
Another consideration for buyers and sellers is that motels and hotels in the city’s designated historic district must have exterior modifications approved by the Historic Preservation Commission, Van Nimwegen said.
“The city of Manitou Springs highly values and has a priority on preservation efforts,” she said.