Winter is coming and snowplow drivers are needed throughout Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is gearing up for another busy winter season as it looks to fill more than 100 positions to help plow and maintain roads across the state. According to a press release from CDOT, permanent and seasonal full- and part-time positions are now available for snowplow drivers and road maintenance workers, with starting dates as early as November.
Positions are available in the following areas: the Denver metro area, the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, the Front Range, Western Slope and the Eastern Plains. Target cities include Crook, Denver, Idaho Springs, La Veta, Leadville, New Raymer, Silverton and Telluride among others.
Temporary seasonal positions pay from $18.84 to $24.44 per hour and typically last up to nine-months. Full-time positions with full benefits and promotional opportunities range anywhere from $3,266 to $3,608 per month. Select positions also offer a housing allowance with additional pay for remote locations. Applicants can apply online.
All positions require a Class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL) for Colorado along with experience in heavy equipment operator action and heavy labor. For more details, click here.