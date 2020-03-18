Nonprofits around Colorado Springs are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus.
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado said it’s in desperate need of monetary donations and healthy volunteers, reports Gazette news partner KKTV. The Salvation Army in El Paso County also is in need of nonperishable food items
“We really need to keep our staff and volunteers safe, but we really need to feed people, especially in this time,” said Lynne Telford, the food bank’s CEO.
For health and safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic, Care and Share is asking that people not donate food. Instead, the food bank is asking for money.
“It’s hard for us to get food right now,” Telford said. “We actually have to go out and purchase it. Typically, we’re picking up at the back doors of most of the grocery stores. Well, they don’t have much to give us right now.”
Even though it might seem like the stores are selling out of food, Telford says there’s no shortage.
“In America, we have a lot of food, and as far as we know, the supply chains haven’t been interrupted,” she said. “We just need to be able to raise the money to bring food into Care and Share, so that we can get it distributed to people who need it.”
The Salvation Army in El Paso County is in need of nonperishable food items such as dried beans, rice, peanut butter, jelly, soup, tuna, canned chicken, dried pasta and pasta sauce. It is also in need of hand sanitizer for its homeless shelter. Items can be dropped off at 908 Yuma Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
People in need of food assistance can find more information to contact local partners at careandshare.org/FindFood.
