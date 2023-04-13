Colorado Springs Police are investigating events leading up to a crash involving vehicle and a building Thursday morning, according to CSPD spokesperson Robert Tornabene.

According to Tornabene, a maroon Toyota crashed into the building located on the 1200 block of Lake Plaza Drive at around 10 a.m. Thursday. The area is near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard.

Based on images released by Gazette news partner, KKTV, it appears the driver crashed into the building of Colorado Health and Wellness.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Tornabene said although an ambulance is actively on the scene along with other first responders, no one was injured in the incident.

No roads were closed to deal with the crash, as of 11:20 a.m. according to police.

Officials said the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and the driver could be cited with careless driving.

Colorado Health and Wellness confirmed the crash, and said they're finishing current appointments, and plan to be closed for the remainder of the day following.