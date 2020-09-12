The Cameron Peak fire burning west of Fort Collins for the past month has destroyed 54 structures, including 25 residences, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Since starting Aug. 13 in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests has grown to 102,596 acres, the fifth largest in state history.
Up to 14 inches of heavy, wet snow carpeted sections of the Cameron Peak fire on Wednesday, stalling it's growth and aiding the 950 firefighters trying to control it. As of Saturday, though, containment was at 4%, the U.S. Forest Service said.
“The snow was certainly welcome and made an impact on the fire, but it also slowed the assessment process,” Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said in a statement on the county’s website. “Many people worked very hard to access these areas, complete assessments, and get word to the owners with damage as quickly as possible.
"I can only imagine how devastating the loss of a home or property to wildfire must be. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
The fire was expected to pick up again as hot and dry weather conditions return toward the end of the week.