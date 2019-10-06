CAÑON CITY — A week after a 39-year-old man was found dead at a home in east Cañon City, police say they have located the two persons of interest in the homicide. Gazette news partner KKTV confirmed with authorities on Saturday the two are now considered suspects.
Richard Fay was found dead around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the front yard of a house in the 600 block of Spruce Court. Officers discovered his body while investigating reports of shots fired in the area.
Neighbors told KKTV someone had just bought the home where Fay was found but did not know if Fay was the new homeowner.
On Tuesday, the Cañon City Police Department said they were looking for Madison Blackburn and Luciano Pogorzelski, who they believed had contact with victim Richard Fay before he died. They released a description of the vehicle the pair were last seen in and asked the public to keep their eyes out for them.
Saturday, the police department confirmed the duo was found at a gas station in Gastonia, North Carolina and arrested on unrelated charges. Arrest warrants were being written up for the Fay case Saturday afternoon.
Detectives from Cañon City flew out to North Carolina to meet with law enforcement there. The police department said Saturday that they were in the process of putting together search warrants to go through the pair's vehicle and phones.